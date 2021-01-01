Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd join hunt for Barcelona star Gavi

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Gavi Barcelona 2021-22
Man Utd join hunt for Gavi (Todofichajes)

2021-12-12T23:17:29.686Z

Spanish teenager is in demand

Manchester United are the latest club to declare an interest in Barcelona starlet Gavi, according to Todofichajes.

The 17-year-old has a €50 million (£42m/$56m) release clause in his contract that Barca are desperate to remove by agreeing fresh terms, but an agreement has yet to be reached.

That has put a host of clubs on alert - including Manchester United, who view the midfielder as a natural replacement for Paul Pogba.

Gavi Barcelona 2021-22
Charlotte sign Sisniega

2021-12-12T23:13:16.547Z

Charlotte FC have signed Mexican goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega for $50,000 General Allocation Money

Ulloa signs new Miami deal

2021-12-12T22:56:45.329Z

Inter Miami midfielder Victor Ulloa has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old had made 45 appearances for Miami since joining from FC Cincinnati in 2019.

Prem trio eye Jansson

2021-12-12T22:52:54.170Z

Leicester, Newcastle and Everton have all expressed an interest in Brentford defender Pontus Jansson, reports the Guardian.

Jansson is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet committ to a new deal, meaning the Bees may be tempted to cash-in on the 30-year-old next month rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Despite his contract winding down Brentford will still want as big a fee as possible for the former Leeds defender, who has started all 16 of their Premier League games this season.