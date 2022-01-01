Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to ramp up Bowen interest

Wolfsburg announce Kaminski signing
Cześć Jakub! 🤩👋— VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) January 10, 2022
Jakub #Kaminski wechselt im Sommer zu unseren Wölfen und erhält einen Vertrag bis 2027. 🔥
➡️ https://t.co/39dRV7Cwmv#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/v4bw3LCwj0
Atletico target Man Utd's Dalot
Atletico Madrid have identified Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot as a transfer target - according to AS.
The Liga champions are looking at the Portugal international as a potential replacement for Kieran Trippier following his move to Newcastle.
Dalot is not the only man on Atletico's radar, though, with RB Leipzig's Rasmus Christensen and Valencia's Daniel Wass also under consideration.
Aston Villa close in on Olsen loan deal
Aston Villa have an agreement on personal terms with Robin Olsen. Sheffield United have not decided yet whether to let him go or not. 🔴 #AVFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022
Olsen loan would eventually be terminated - and so he’d join Aston Villa on loan until end of the season. But it’s not full agreed yet.
Metz sign Amadou from Sevilla on free transfer
[ 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕗𝕖𝕣𝕥 ]— Fc Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) January 13, 2022
🤝 Bienvenue à notre nouvelle recrue !
🔥 @IbraSteven
💥 Milieu
✍️ 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣
👕 3⃣2⃣
Plus d'informations 👇
Corona's move to Sevilla from Porto set to be announced
Here’s Jesús Corona ready to fly to Sevilla from Portugal. He’ll join Sevilla on a permanent deal for €3m fee, contract until June 2025. Here we go confirmed. 🛩🇵🇹🇪🇸 #Sevilla— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022
Here’s Tecatito > Sevilla 📸⤵️ @pedromsepulveda @ojogo pic.twitter.com/iQXnyEgrDJ
Juve-linked Gomez eager to leave Valencia
Juventus-linked striker Maxi Gomez is eager to leave Valencia this month - according to Nicolo Schira.
The 25-year-old is looking for a change of scenery and his agent has already been in contact with Juve over a potential loan deal.
Gomez has appeared in 15 La Liga games for Valencia so far this season but has only managed to record two goals and one assist.
Roma want Kamara and Gigot
Roma want to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Spartak Moscow defender Samuel Gigot before the winter market closes - according to Calciomercato.
Kamara is valued at €10 million, which the Giallorossi plan to make up with some of the money that Marseille owe to make the loan signings of Pau Lopez and Cengiz Under permanent.
Gigot, meanwhile, could come cheaper for Roma given the fact he has just entered the final six months of his contract at Spartak.
Liverpool to ramp up Bowen interest (Football Insider)
Reds keen admirers of West Ham star
Liverpool are planning to ramp up their interest in West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen - according to Football Insider.
The Reds won't be moving for the 25-year-old this month but will keep close tabs on his progress for the rest of the season with a view to launching a summer bid.
Bowen is Liverpool's primary target but they are also looking at Leeds' Raphinha and Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma as alternative options.
Seattle Sounders sign Rusnak following his Real Salt Lake departure
NEWS | We have signed Albert Rusnák to a Designated Player contract.— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) January 13, 2022
Welcome to the club, Albert! 💚💙
📝 https://t.co/07IStR0qIt pic.twitter.com/MdrmlzFnSz
Union Berlin star Puchacz joins Trabzonspor on loan
𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐮𝐳𝐚 𝐡𝐨𝐬̧ 𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐳 𝐏𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐳! ♥️💙 pic.twitter.com/58d0EEjNCr— Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) January 10, 2022
Marseille make approach for Ajax star Tagliafico
Marseille have made an approach for Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico - according to RMC Sport.
The French club want to sign the 29-year-old on loan with an option to buy, but his current employers are reluctant to sanction his departure.
Tagliafico has appeared in 13 games in all competitions for Ajax so far this season and is still under contract until 2023.
Dundee announce Chapman agreement
We are delighted to announce that Jay Chapman has agreed a deal with the club subject to international clearance and work permit #thedee— Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 12, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/U7usJPm6AG pic.twitter.com/iuLnFctkEN