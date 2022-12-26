Charlie Austin is set to make a return to Swindon Town, reports Sky Sports.
The striker spent some of his early years there and is now closing in on a contract with the club after a spell in Australia.
A message from goalscorer @timream5: 🗣️— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 26, 2022
The good news just keeps on coming. 😏 pic.twitter.com/vHCflvCMDN
…sounds like one more goal for Arsenal as Mykhaylo Mudryk is watching the game and posting on Instagram ⚪️🔴👀🇺🇦 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022
Clear message. Mudryk wants Arsenal move while club are in negotiations. pic.twitter.com/A4F2SUofoI
Manchester Evening News says Manchester United are ready to look at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as an alternative to Cody Gakpo after Liverpool stole the latter out from under their nose.
The Red Devils will of course be waiting to pounce if Liverpool's Gakpo agreement hits any snags, but it appears the Old Trafford club will miss out on a top target.
Liverpool are set to beat Manchester United to the £44 million ($53m) signing of PSV forward Cody Gakpo in a stunning turn of events that took place at lightning speed on Monday.
Just an hour after GOAL had reported that a deal was close, PSV released a statement saying Gakpo was headed to England to finalise "formalities to complete the transfer".