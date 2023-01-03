#NewProfilePic #ASSE pic.twitter.com/8d3tsJ56Pu— Dennis Appiah (@DennisAppiahOff) January 3, 2023
liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Pique to end retirement and play for own club
Getty Images
Summary
- -
Appiah confirms move to Saint-Etienne
- -
Kramer awarded fresh contract
- -
Fiorentina want Tameze
Fiorentina are interested in Verona midfielder Adrien Tameze, reports Nicolo Schira.
The 28-year-old has made 85 Serie A appearances in just three years with Verona, a machine-like level of durability that Fiorentina feel will help their own midfield ranks.
- -
Chelsea see Arsenal target Mudryk as 'perfect winger' (Romano)Getty Images
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed reports that Chelsea want to hijack Arsenal's pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk.
"Chelsea are interested in Mudryk as revealed on Monday," the journalist tweeted. "He’s considered “perfect winger” for their project but nothing has changed, as of now."
- -
Pique to end retirement and join own club (Relevo)Getty Images
Gerard Pique is already bored of retirement after leaving Barcelona just before the World Cup break and would welcome a return with the Spanish club he owns, according to Relevo.
One can understand him being antsy after his split with Shakira in September, but it would be a surprising twist to see him back in action so fast after his emotional retirement ceremony at Camp Nou.
Furthermore, playing for second-division FC Andorra, which he owns, would come with wage complications under Spanish regulations.