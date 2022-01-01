Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan in talks to take Ziyech on loan from Chelsea

Milan table De Ketelaere bid

2022-07-04T23:00:00.000Z

Tuchel not keen on Ronaldo (The Sun)

2022-07-04T22:35:00.000Z

German coach wants to prioritise other targets

Chelsea's attempt to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge may have hit a stumbling block in Thomas Tuchel's reluctance to move for the Manchester United star, says The Sun.

The Portuguese superstar has indicated he wants out at Old Trafford, with no Champions League football on the table this term for Erik ten Hag's side.

New Blues owner Todd Boehly is keen to land a marquee signing after seeing several stars leave - but German coach Tuchel is unconvinced that he should be their priority.

AC Milan in talks to take Ziyech on loan (The Athletic)

2022-07-04T22:24:30.000Z

Forward could join Italian champions this summer

AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea to bring Hakim Ziyech to San Siro on loan, according to The Athletic.

Ziyech has thrilled at Stamford Bridge at times but has also been inconsistent since joining from Ajax, and AC Milan could provide an opportunity to refresh his career.

Lenglet finalising Tottenham move

2022-07-04T22:10:00.000Z