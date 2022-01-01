Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cucurella still pushing for Man City move

Atalanta closing in on Lookman
Atalanta are closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Italian outfit will pay €15 million (£13m/$15m) for the 24-year-old, who played on loan at Leicester City last season.
Negotiations with Leipzig are now at an advanced stage, with Atalanta hoping to finalise a deal in the coming days.
Rennes set to sign Spurs defender Roden
Rennes are set to sign Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham, deal expected to be completed soon. Been told the deal also includes a buy option worth €20m.
Deal at final stages - while Arthur Theate completed medical tests with Rennes today.
Altidore set to join Puebla
Ex-U.S. men's national team striker Jozy Altidore is set to sign with Puebla on loan.
New England Revolution boss Bruce Arena confirmed that the striker is set for Mexico after just half a season with the club.
Kounde: Xavi inspired my Barcelona transfer
Jules Kounde has credited Xavi for convincing him to join Barcelona amid all of the links to Chelsea.
Kounde says that he and his new manager "see football the same way", paving the way for his mega-move from Sevilla to Barca.
Scaloni nearing new deal with Argentina
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is close to renewing his contract with the national team ahead of the World Cup, reports TyC Sports.
Scaloni met with the federation last week with the financial differences between the two sides nearly ironed out.
Argentina are set to face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland at the World Cup.
Blackpool sign Canadian international on loan
Blackpool have completed a deal to sign Canadian international Theo Corbeanu on loan from Wolves, the club announced.
Corbeanu, who has earned six caps for Canada, has signed a new deal with Wolves ahead of the loan.
“This is a Club with a lot of history and big ambitions," Corbeanu said. "I’m really excited to get started here. I spoke to Connor Ronan, a team-mate of mine at Wolves, about making this move and he had only good things to say about the Club.
“I’m now looking forward to playing here in front of all the fans, trying to make a name for myself and helping Blackpool get in a good position for the season.”
Cucurella pushing for Man City move (Romano)
Marc Cucurella deal. There's still no agreement between Man City and Brighton, as things stand. Cucurella has confirmed to Brighton staff again this week & today that he only wants City move.
Cucurella's agents are in Brighton to negotiate. Talks will continue.