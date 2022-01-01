Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ten Hag pushes for £115m Nunez & Timber swoop at Man Utd

Bournemouth & Rangers move for Butland
Bournemouth and Rangers are interested in a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, reports the Sun.
Butland's future at Selhurst Park is far from clear after struggling with form as of late, while Palace are reportedly considering Sam Johnstone as a replacement.
Ten Hag pushes for £115m Nunez & Timber swoop at Man Utd
New boss wants six new signings over the summer
Erik ten Hag has identified two key transfer targets as his top priority at Manchester United, reports the Mirror.
Benfica ace Darwin Nunez and Ajax's Justin Timber head the new manager's list of candidates this summer and would set the Red Devils back around £115 million, while in total Ten Hag hopes to make up to six new signings in his first window.
'Mbappe does not exist tonight'
Florentino Pérez: “Mbappé? He does not exist tonight. It’s Real Madrid party. It’s a thing of the past. Nothing has happened. Real Madrid had a perfect season”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/lSxUjo8KSO— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022
Ex-Lazio & West Ham star Zarate signs for Platense
🇧🇷✈️🇦🇷 Mauro Zárate 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ ✍️— Club Atlético Platense (@caplatense) May 28, 2022
Leeds move for Huddersfield youngster O'Brien
Leeds United are keen to complete a move for young Huddersfield Town star Lewis O'Brien, reports the Sun.
O'Brien, 23, impressed throughout the Championship season and would cost Leeds up to £10 million this summer.