Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Ronaldo back from Man Utd

Borussia Dortmund managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke says that the club should do all they can to sign Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg.

The German side are leading the race to land the attacker as he has decided he wants to join them.

Watzke said to Ruhr-Nachrichten: "I think the player has more or less given the feeling that he wants to go to BVB. We have to manage that somehow."

Adeyemi is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal with the club and Watzke says they hope to avoid having to put a release clause in the contract.