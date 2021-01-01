Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lingard back in West Ham frame

Juventus are working to try and sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi on loan - according to Corriere Della Sera.

The Bianconeri will also have the option to buy the 28-year-old outright next summer if the deal goes through without a hitch.

Icardi has been pushed down the squad pecking order at PSG following the arrival of Lionel Messi, who signed for the club on a free transfer after leaving Barcelona earlier this summer.