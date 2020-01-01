Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lyon star Dembele wouldn't turn down Man Utd move

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in Ligue 1 this term

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele would not turn down a move to Manchester United this summer, reports the Manchester Evening News.

United have identified the 23-year-old as a prime candidate as the club searches for striker reinforcements in the transfer market.

With Lyon failing to qualify for Europe next season after the Ligue 1 campaign was ended this week, Dembele could look to find a new club in the summer.