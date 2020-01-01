Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea make firm offer for Barca target Olmo

Both sides desperate for defenders

Chelsea and Tottenham are ready to fight it out for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, claim the Daily Star.

Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho are both thought to be in the market for defensive reinforcements, with the two London sides having the worst defensive records in the top half of the Premier League.

Chelsea have supposedly been tracking Koulibaly since Mourinho's second spell in charge at Stamford Bridge.