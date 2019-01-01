Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd considering January move for Muller

Scholes urges Man Utd to sign Ozil
Former Manchester United favourite Paul Scholes believes the struggling Reds could benefit from signing Mesut Ozil to add more creativity to their flagging attacking efforts.
Rodwell set for Roma move
Jack Rodwell is set for a shock move to Roma, reports the Daily Mail.
Rodwell, 28, is a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers earlier in 2019 and will now undergo a medical with Roma, who are keen to reinforce their defence in the midst of an injury crisis.
Monaco sign goalkeeper Pereira
🔴⚪️ AS Monaco are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Gabriel Pereira. The 17-year-old Italian-Brazilian joins us from Grêmio Porto-Alegre in a deal that runs until 2022. Welcome aboard, Gabriel! pic.twitter.com/T7HcQ2A4qi— AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) October 24, 2019
Rodriguez unsure on Madrid future
James Rodriguez remains conflicted over his future at Real Madrid as he struggles to discover what position Zinedine Zidane wants him to play, claims Don Balon.
The Colombia star returned to Los Blancos following a loan spell in the Bundesliga and has arguably struggled to meet his full potential under the Frenchman.
Often linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu, Rodriguez wishes to remain but struggles to reportedly understand what will be asked of him.
Barca eye Alemany for director role
Barcelona are looking at Valencia general director Mateu Alemany with a view to him taking a role at Camp Nou, says AS.
Alemany worked closely with Marcelino at the Blaugranas' rivals in La Liga.
But with the club having parted ways with their manager, he could make the switch to link up with the Catalan club in some capacity.
'Zlatan would be a driving force for Napoli'
Aurelio De Laurentiis is convinced Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be a "driving force" for Napoli should the striker sign for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Ibrahimovic's contract with LA Galaxy expires in December, and the 38-year-old - who starred in Serie A with Juventus, AC Milan and Inter - has suggested he would be happy to return to Italy's top flight.
Napoli president De Laurentiis confirmed on Wednesday he had met Ibrahimovic by chance in Los Angeles and stated the former Sweden forward - who scored 30 MLS goals in the 2019 regular season - would be welcomed with open arms at Stadio San Paolo.
Wilson pens Ipswich extension
📝 James Wilson has signed a contract extension at #itfc.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) October 24, 2019
The defender put pen to paper on an 18-month deal that will see him at Portman Road until the summer of 2021, with the Club having the option of a further 12 months.
Congratulations, James!
'Solskjaer needs time to rebuild'
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves the time he needs at Manchester United to rebuild the club according to former stars Paul Scholes and Robin van Persie on BT Sport.
The Norwegian impressed when he took charge almost a year ago following Jose Mourinho's exit but has struggled since he signed a full-time contract at Old Trafford.
However, both Scholes - a former team-mate - and Van Persie feel that United should not be hasty in showing Solskjaer the door.
Vela open to Barca move
Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela remains keen on the idea of linking up with Lionel Messi in a loan spell at Barcelona at the end of the MLS season.
La Liga giants Barca reportedly considered a left-field move for the former Arsenal and Real Sociedad attacker in January as they sought cover for Luis Suarez.
Vela told the New York Times: "Who could say no to playing with Messi for four months and then coming back to LA?"
Madrid eye Hudson-Odoi swoop
Real Madrid reportedly wish to bring Callum Hudson-Odoi to La Liga, eyeing up up as the "next Eden Hazard", claims Don Balon.
The Chelsea star could follow the footsteps of his former team-mate to Spain if Los Blancos president Florentino Perez gets his way.
The 18-year-old made his full England debut earlier this year for the Three Lions.
Chelsea urged against post-ban spending spree
Chelsea have been urged against spending big when their transfer ban is lifted, with former Blues star Pat Nevin claiming they can become the “best young side in Europe”.
Frank Lampard, who inherited the reins at Stamford Bridge with an embargo already in place, is set to have his hands tied in the recruitment market until the summer of 2020.
Funds are expected to be made available once the west London giants are freed to invest once more, but Nevin hopes a shift towards faith in youth will keep arrivals to a minimum.
Emery cools talk of £30m Ceballos deal
Unai Emery has fended off questions regarding Arsenal’s reported interest in doing a £30 million ($39m) deal for Dani Ceballos, with the Gunners boss claiming it is “too soon” to discuss a potential agreement.
He has said on the Real Madrid loanee: "I think it’s too soon to say that we want to incorporate him in different conditions."
Check out the full story here.
Newcastle striker wanted back at West Brom
Dwight Gayle is struggling for minutes at Newcastle, with The Sun claiming that he is wanted back at West Brom.
The highly-rated striker starred for the Baggies during a loan spell last season and, amid talk that he is also a target for the likes of Nottingham Forest and Leeds, he could head back to The Hawthorns in January.
Juventus planning to land 'the next Ronaldo'
Juventus are planning to invest heavily in further reinforcements, with the club looking to land "the next Cristiano Ronaldo".
The Serie A giants have the original on their books at present, but he is 34 years of age and an heir to the Portuguese's throne is being sought.
Paolo Aicardi, president of the club's shareholders, has said: "Today everything is possible and the signing of [Matthijs] De Ligt is proof of that. Our next idea is to sign the new Cristiano Ronaldo, but a younger version.”
‘Kane would only join Man City, not Utd’
Spurs star at the Etihad?
Harry Kane may have been mooted as a £200 million (4258m) option for Manchester United, but former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara says the prolific striker would only consider a switch to Manchester City.
O'Hara told talkSPORT: “If you are going to go for £200million, are you going to go to Man United?"
Dubravka signs new long-term deal at Newcastle
✍🏽 Newcastle United are delighted to announce that goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka has signed a new six-year contract at St. James' Park.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 24, 2019
Full story: https://t.co/lGDrCUgJx7 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/HjXW13DI6T
Man Utd urged to 'break the bank for Mbappe'
Manchester United are in desperate need of extra firepower up front, according to Louis Saha, who has suggested Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe would be the ideal addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ranks.
The Red Devils have endured a nightmare start to the new season, slipping to 14th in the Premier League table after their first nine fixtures.
Solskjaer's men have only picked up 10 points from a possible 27 and have yet to secure a single away win across all competitions, with a tough trip to Partizan Belgrade up next in the Europa League.
Read the full story on Goal.
West Ham & Wolves eyeing Suso
West Ham and Wolves are both interested in signing AC Milan attacker Suso - according to The Sun.
The two Premier League clubs are set to bid for the 25-year-old in January, with his current market value set at £36 million ($46m).
Suso is still looking for his first goal of the season for Milan, after drawing a blank in his first eight Serie A appearances.
Inter set to submit €38m bid for Rakitic
Inter Milan are preparing to table a €38 million ($42m, £33m) bid for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in January - according to El Desmarque.
The Croatian has fallen out of favour at Camp Nou recently, with Inter now hopeful they can beat fellow suitors Paris Saint Germain to his signature.
Rakitic has featured in six La Liga matches for Barca this season.
How Manchester City missed out on bargain Bernardo Silva
Manchester City could have signed Bernardo Silva when he was just a teenager.
The Portuguese forward eventually joined City for £43 million ($55m) from Monaco in May 2017.
But he could have be signed four years earlier from Benfica had director of football Txiki Begiristain taken the advice of super-agent Jorge Mendes.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man Utd considering winter swoop for Muller
Red Devils plotting Bayern raid
Manchester United are weighing up a January transfer swoop for Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller - according to Sport Bild.
The German has emerged as a possible target for Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is eager to bring in some extra attacking reinforcements when the market reopens.
Muller has yet to score in eight Bundesliga appearances for Bayern this season.
'Liverpool need another striker'
Liverpool “need another striker”, says Harry Kewell, with the former Reds star suggesting that Jurgen Klopp should have targeted Antoine Griezmann before his big-money move to Barcelona.
Kewell told Sky Sports: "Are there players out there? Of course there is. I would have loved to have seen Griezmann there. I think he would have been fantastic."
Loan switch for Celtic keeper
🧤 Best of luck, @ConorHazard1! https://t.co/dAnhlHNoUo— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 24, 2019
Inter keen on Matic and Vidal
Nemanja Matic and Arturo Vidal are of interest to Inter heading towards the January transfer window, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Manchester United and Barcelona midfielders are on the Serie A side's radar amid struggles for game time at their current clubs.
Rodgers coy on Maddison talks
Brendan Rodgers is giving little away when it comes to Leicester's plans for James Maddison.
The Foxes star has been linked with Manchester United, but also seen talk surface of landing a new contract at the King Power Stadium.
Rodgers has said: “Anything contractual, that will be between James’ representatives and the club. For me, my job is to coach them and make them better.”
Will Milner land new Liverpool deal?
West Brom interested in re-signing Gayle
West Brom are considering a January bid for Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle - according to The Sun.
The Baggies are eager to re-sign the 29-year-old, who scored 24 goals during a loan spell at the Hawthorns last season.
Gayle has only appeared once for Newcastle in the Premier League at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
Juve have no plans to swoop for Kante
Juventus are not lining up a bid for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, amid ongoing rumours suggesting Maurizio Sarri is eager to reunite with the midfielder in Turin.
According to Calcio Mercato, the Bianconeri are not in a position to meet the Frenchman's €100 million (£86m, $111m) price tag and do not believe he will leave Stamford Bridge.
Sarri remains a keen admirer of Kante, but Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is unwilling to sanction the departure of a prized asset who still has four years left to run on his current contract.
Barca eyeing Inter duo Skriniar & De Vrij
Barcelona have identified Inter Milan defenders Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar as possible transfer targets, according to Calcio Mercato.
With Samuel Umtiti out injured, the Spanish champions are aiming to bring in reinforcements at the back in January.
De Vrij and Skriniar have emerged on Barca's radar after strong starts to the 2019-20 campaign with Inter, who currently sit second in Serie A.
Man Utd among those chasing Zakaria
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is the subject of interest from Manchester United - according to Calcio Mercato.
Atletico Madrid are thought to be leading the race for the 22-year-old, with Inter, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham also in the hunt.
Zakaria is currently valued at around €50 million ($56m, £43m), but that price could rise as the season progresses.
Peterborough turn down Premier League offer
Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed he turned down a £2 million bid for one of the club's academy players.
The bid allegedly came from a top-four Premier League club but MacAnthony wasn't interested in letting the player go.
Peterborough are currently first in League One having beaten Stanley 4-0 on Wednesday.
I turned down £2 million for a scholar 16 year old kid 5 days ago from a top 4 prem club. We don’t sell our talent cheaply 👍🏻 https://t.co/12t71mzX3N— Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) October 23, 2019
Three clubs circling for Man Utd's Garner
Preston North End, Wigan and Sunderland are all interested in signing Manchester United teenager James Garner on loan in January, reports The Sun.
The 18-year-old is rated highly by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will decide whether to send him on loan in the coming months.
Garner has been included in the Red Devils latest Europa League squad due to a number of injuries in midfield, but he is yet to play for the first-team this season.
Australian talent gets senior contract at Adelaide United
Guinea-born striker Al Hassan Toure has signed a professional A-League contract with Adelaide United for next season after his star performance in the FFA Cup final.
The 19-year-old scored the opening goal in the 4-0 victory against Melbourne City and won the Mark Viduka medal for the match's best player.
Toure is currently on a scholarship contract but the full-time deal, which extends for three years, will kick in for next season, according to journalist Val Migliaccio.
Solskjaer cools Kane talk after Keane comments
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Manchester United's striking options following Roy Keane's suggestion the club should sign Harry Kane, while former team-mate Edwin van der Sar has distanced himself from the vacant director of football role.
Following United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, ex-captain Keane - working as a pundit for Sky Sports - stated United should buy England forward Kane from Tottenham to solve their issues up front.
Solskjaer insists he is satisfied with his current pool of strikers, although acknowledged having a player of Kane's quality would always be a bonus.
Premier League-linked Sancho needs to stay at Dortmund for now, says former coach Heinrich
Jadon Sancho needs to resist the lure of the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to continue his development at Borussia Dortmund, according to the club's former assistant coach Jorg Heinrich.
Heinrich, a Champions League winner with Dortmund in 1996-97, believes Sancho is arguably the most exciting player in world football right now, but feels that he would be better off staying with the German giants in the short term as the rumours around his future continue to swirl.
Emery reveals Fabinho interest
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted he tried to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabinho while at both PSG and the Gunners.
The Spanish coach failed with both bids but remains a big admirer of the Brazilian.
Minnesota looking to make Mannone move permanent
MLS outfit Minnesota United are looking in to sign Reading keeper Vito Mannone permanently after a strong season on loan with the club, reports Pioneer Press.
Mannone is contracted to Reading until July 2020 meaning Minnesota must negotiate a transfer over the off-season if they want to seal a return.
While club sources have said no movement has been made on a deal, they are confident they can get one done with 'plenty of time' up their sleeve.
PSG eyeing Chelsea teenager
Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey and intend to sign him next summer, according to Soccer Link.
The 19-year-old is coming off contract at Stamford Bridge and has been restricted to the Blues youth sides to date.
Lamptey is reportedly reluctant to re-sign with Chelsea and PSG are ready to swoop.
Napoli chief reveals ongoing talks to sign Ibrahimovic
Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic and says talks about a possible move have gone on "for a few months".
The 38-year-old has hinted he would be interested in a return to Serie A when his contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of the MLS play-offs.
Man Utd agree to deal for Spanish wonderkid
The Red Devils have locked down a promising talent
Manchester United has agreed to pay Real Zaragoza €150,000 for Spanish wonderkid Mateo Mejia, reports el Periodico.
While signing for the Red Devils in June, an agreement over a transfer fee has only just been reached for the 16-year-old.
Meija scored 60 goals last season in Zaragoza's youth set-up and has linked up with United U18's side but is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.