Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG begin Messi talks

Thiago Silva took to social media on Wednesday to bid farewell to the Paris Saint-Germain faithful ahead of his anticipated move to Chelsea.

Silva joined PSG in 2012 from AC Milan and went on to lead the French side to seven Ligue 1 titles in eight seasons, part of a total haul of 23 trophies during his time at Parc des Princes.

But the Brazil defender was not offered a fresh contract at the end of his current deal, instead signing a temporary extension which came to an end with PSG's defeat to Bayern Munich in Sunday's Champions League final, the first in the club's history.

