Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca hoping to swap Griezmann for Neymar

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane will be questioning his future at the club and said he could prove an ideal signing for Manchester City.

Kane admitted this week that his long-term future may lie away from Spurs should they fail to compete for silverware with Manchester United one of the clubs most strongly linked with a possible move.

While hopeful Kane remains at Tottenham, Redknapp concedes he may contemplate a move away soon, with United's bitter rivals a potentially perfect match for him with main striker Sergio Aguero set to turn 32 in June.

Read the full story on Goal here!