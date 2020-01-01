Pep not thinking beyond 2021
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola declined to confirm his future at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of the 2020-1 season as the club's focus shifts to the FA Cup after losing their Premier League crown.
City's status as reigning English champions came to an end on Wednesday as they went down to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, a result that confirmed Liverpool's triumph in the 2019-20 campaign with seven games to spare.
The club also faces two years out of European football due to a UEFA Financial Fair Play ruling that is currently subject to appeal.
Man Utd closer to signing Grealish
Manchester United are one step closer to signing Jack Grealish, according to the Express.
The Aston Villa star is looking for a house in north-west England, having long been a target for the Reds.
Sancho key in Bellingham's decision to snub Man Utd
The example Jadon Sancho set was crucial in Jude Bellingham's decision to turn down Manchester United, reports the Mirror.
Birmingham City prodigy Bellingham chose Borussia Dortmund over the Reds with Sancho in mind, believing the Bundesliga club will be more beneficial for his development as a footballer.
'Arsenal transfer gamble could turn things around for Arteta'
Ray Parlour believes it’s time for Arsenal to take some risks in the transfer market in an attempt to get themselves back into contention for the Champions League.
The Gunners sit ninth in the Premier League and are set to miss out on the top four for a fourth successive year, with their continued absence from Europe’s elite club competition taking a heavy toll on the club's finances.
And with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic now adding to Arsenal’s problems, transfer business at the Emirates Stadium this summer is expected to be extremely difficult.
Chelsea move for £45m Rice
West Ham star Declan Rice is the new prime target in Chelsea's ambitious summer spending plans, according to the Sun.
Having already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner and reportedly close to a deal for Ben Chilwell, the Blues have turned their sights on £45 million ($55.5m)-rated Rice, who Frank Lampard sees as a potential centre-back in his Chelsea line-up.
Alexis & Lingard to be sacrificed for Sancho move
Jones and Smalling also tipped for sale
Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard are among four Manchester United players who could make way to finance Jadon Sancho's arrival, claims the Mirror.
United need to trim their squad and raise funds in order to meet Borussia Dortmund's valuation of their 20-year-old star.
Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Andreas Pereira could also be moved on, while Alexis' huge wages mean a summer sale is a priority at Old Trafford.