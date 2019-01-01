Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland tells Solskjaer he wants Man Utd move

Guardiola could return to his former club

Barcelona are ready to offer Pep Guardiola the chance to return to his former club, should he decide to leave Manchester City, according to the Express.

The English champions are some way off leaders, Liverpool, leading to suggestions Guardiola's time at the club is coming to an end.

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona sit top of La Liga, but it is thought they would jump at the chance to offer Guardiola the job.