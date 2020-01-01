Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca eye Bernardo Silva move

Jurgen Klopp says Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino both found the perfect move as the pair left Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund, while Minamino has joined Klopp at Liverpool.

“Erling Haaland made a perfect choice with Dortmund, and Taki made a perfect choice too," Klopp said.

Read the full story here on Goal!