Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe reluctant to renew PSG deal as Liverpool circle

Tottenham are set to reward Son Heung-min with a new contract after his stunning start to the new season.

The South Korea international has scored eight goals and created four assists in the first seven matches of Spurs' campaign, and the Daily Mail reports the Londoners want to offer a new deal in excess of his current £150,000-per-week wages.

Son's current contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.