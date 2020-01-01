Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern want Sancho to snub Man Utd?

Leicester City reportedly view Metz striker Habib Diallo as a potential replacement if Jamie Vardy leaves the club this summer, according to Le Quotiduen Du Foot.

The 24-year-old has an impressive 12 goals and three assists from 26 Ligue 1 games this season, attracting admiring glances from clubs in England.

Chelsea, Leeds United and Crystal Palace have all also been credited with an interest in the player, who has two years left on his contract.