Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid exit for Ramos growing more likely

Man City turned down Dzeko
Manchester City turned down the chance to re-sign Edin Dzeko in the January transfer window, with head coach Pep Guardiola insisting he is happy with the shape of his squad.
Wolves outcast Cutrone set for Valencia move
Patrick Cutrone is set to leave Wolves once again, according to Sky Sports, with the forward close to joining Valencia on loan.
Even in the continuing absence of Raul Jimenez, Cutrone is not part of Nuno Espirito Santo's plans.
He spent the first half of the season on loan at Fiorentina but didn't score in 11 brief Serie A appearances.
Gray ready to sign Leverkusen deal
Demarai Gray is set to complete his move to Bayer Leverkusen, with DiMarzio reporting the Leicester winger is in Germany to sign a contract.
The 24-year-old's current deal with Leicester is set to expire at the end of the season.
Ramos getting closer to Madrid exit
Still no compromise on contract renewal
Sergio Ramos is getting closer to an exit from Real Madrid 'with every passing day', according to Marca.
A month has now passed since Madrid presented their latest contract offer, with the club unlikely to make any further compromise.
Laporta fires another shot at PSG over Messi
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has fired an explosive shot at PSG over their pursuit of Lionel Messi.
Hulk returns to Brazil
Former Brazil international Hulk has joined Atletico Mineiro, ending a four-year spell at Shanghai SIPG.
Agora quero ver vocês subirem a tag #NósTemosOHulk para os trends mundiais! pic.twitter.com/OxxQwXdCGa— Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) January 29, 2021