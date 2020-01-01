Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal consider selling Tierney

Real Madrid have been linked with a summer move for Tottenham winger Son Heung-min by Spanish publication Don Balon.

Blancos president Florentino Perez is a keen admirer of the 27-year-old, who has enjoyed another strong season at Spurs.

However, Tottenham are unlikely to listen to any offers below €150 million (£135m/$170m) for a prized asset who is tied to the club until 2023.