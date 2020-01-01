Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale could be set for long-term Tottenham stay

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted that star forward Danny Ings will not be leaving amid talk linking him with a move to Tottenham.

Ings had a resurgent 2019-20 campaign, scoring 22 Premier League goals and earning a recall to the England squad.

Though he's been linked with a move away, Hasenhuttl has said any transfer of Ings "is not discussable."

