Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City will let Laporte go for £60m

Billy Gilmour will have his heart set on being "a Chelsea player" despite agreeing to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, says Alan Hutton, with the 20-year-old Scot praised for taking the brave decision to join Norwich on loan.

Despite making a senior breakthrough at his parent club, while also gracing a major international stage at Euro 2020, regular game time has proved hard to come by for a highly-rated midfielder.

With only 11 appearances taken in during each of the last two seasons in west London, Gilmour has opted to spread his wings and join Premier League new boys at Carrow Road for the 2021-22 campaign.

