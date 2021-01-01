Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus in talks over move for Lyon star Aouar

Stoke place £15m price tag on Collins
Stoke City have placed a £15 million ($21m) price tag on in-demand defender Nathan Collins, reports TEAMtalk.
Several Premier League sides, including Arsenal, have taken an interest in the Irish teenager, who has become a regular for Michael O’Neill this season.
Llorente signs 18-month deal with Udinese
.@llorentefer19 is an Udinese player! The Spanish forward has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2022.— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) January 27, 2021
⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin #BienvenidoLlorente pic.twitter.com/cT1zizb8SP
Juventus in talks over move for Lyon star Aouar
The midfielder has also been linked with Arsenal
Juventus are set to open talks with Houssem Aouar’s representatives over a summer move, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Lyon star has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal but the Serie A champions are hoping to steal a march on the Gunners.
The 22-year-old has a contract with Lyon through 2023.
Monaco leading race for Torreira
Monaco are leading the chase to land Lucas Torreira, according to AS.
The midfielder could see his loan at Atletico Madrid cut short due to a lack of playing time, with an Arsenal return appearing likely.
Should he return to north London, the Uruguayan could head straight back out on loan to the Ligue 1 outfit.
Ramires could be set for South Africa move
Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires could be heading to the South African Premier Division, reports KickOff.com.
The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Brazilian side Palmeiras last year.
Ramires also has clubs from Qatar and Turkey interested in his services.
Brandt not heading for Arsenal
Julian Brandt has never been close to Arsenal and he was not even on the market, Borussia Dortmund won’t sell him in January and will decide his future next summer.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2021
Arsenal only made contact with Buendia’s agent weeks ago and then decided to sign Ødegaard as main target. 🔴 #afc
Granada eye move for Grenier
Granada are eyeing a move for Rennes midfielder Clement Grenier, reports Le10Sport.
Grenier has been playing more frequently for Rennes lately, meaning the La Liga outfit may have to wait until he is available on a free transfer in the summer.