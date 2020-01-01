Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd join Bissouma battle

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Yves Bissouma Man Utd composite 2020-21
Getty

Guardiola plays down striker swoop

2020-12-20T23:55:56Z

Pep Guardiola does not expect to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window, despite Manchester City's goalscoring problems.

City have scored just 19 goals from their 13 Premier League matches, 18 fewer than at the same stage last season.

The club's greatest ever goalscorer Sergio Aguero has missed much of the season as he recovers from knee surgery while Gabriel Jesus was also missing from the 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Roma and Juventus circling for Reynolds

2020-12-20T23:40:18Z

Liverpool considering selling 'unhappy' Salah

2020-12-20T23:25:56Z

Mohamed Salah is unhappy at Liverpool and the Reds are considering cashing in on the Egyptian, according to his former international team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika.

Aboutrika says the 28-year-old was particularly frustrated at not being made captain for the recent Champions League tie against FC Midtjylland, though there are apparently other reasons why he is unsettled at Anfield.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Arteta to get Arsenal's financial backing

2020-12-20T23:15:06Z

Mikel Arteta will get financial support from Arsenal in January as the club try to turn their poor form around, reports the Daily Mail

The Gunners remain fully behind Arteta and will make funds available for signings when the transfer window re-opens. 

Man Utd join Bissouma battle

2020-12-20T23:05:57Z

Three Premier League clubs are now circling

Manchester United are the latest club to show interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, claims the Express

Arsenal and Liverpool are also circling for the 24-year-old, who has impressed in the Premier League since his move from Lille in 2018. 

Yves Bissouma Brighton
Getty Images