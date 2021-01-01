Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City set to offer Ramos two-year deal

Milan are hoping to arrange a cut-price deal for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 21-year-old has just finished his season-long loan spell at San Siro, and the Rossoneri have the option to sign him outright for €15 million (£13m/$18m).

Milan are now hoping to negotiate a discount for Tonali with Brescia officials amid the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.