Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City set to offer Ramos two-year deal

Milan want cut-price deal for Tonali
Milan are hoping to arrange a cut-price deal for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 21-year-old has just finished his season-long loan spell at San Siro, and the Rossoneri have the option to sign him outright for €15 million (£13m/$18m).
Milan are now hoping to negotiate a discount for Tonali with Brescia officials amid the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Man City set to offer Ramos two-year deal (ESPN)
Real defender touted for Etihad switch
Manchester City are set to offer Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos a two-year contract - according to ESPN.
The Premier League champions are hoping to secure the 35-year-old's services if he cannot reach an agreement over a renewal at Santiago Bernabeu.
Ramos's current contract at Madrid is due to expire at the end of June, and he has already rejected a one-year renewal.
Arsenal will have to pay €60m to sign Odegaard
Arsenal will have to pay €60 million (£52m/$73m) to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent deal - according to Defensa Central.
The Gunners are eager to bring the Norwegian onto their books following his impressive six-month loan spell at Emirates Stadium.
Odegaard, who is under contract at Real until 2023, contributed one goal and two assists to Arsenal's Premier League cause in 2020-21.
Real not confident about Ramos extension
Real Madrid are not confident about tying club captain Sergio Ramos down to fresh terms - according to Marca.
The 35-year-old has been offered a new one-year deal which includes a 10 per cent wage reduction, but he continues to hold out for a long-term agreement.
Real have now all but resigned themselves to losing Ramos, who is due to become a free agent at the end of June.
Arsenal-linked Tapsoba's future addressed by Leverkusen chief
Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has addressed the rumours linking Edmond Tapsoba with Arsenal.
Tapsoba has emerged on the Gunners' radar after an impressive individual campaign at the Bay Arena, with it reported that Mikel Arteta is looking at the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for outgoing centre-back David Luiz.
Rolfes has now come out to clarify Leverkusen's stance on Tapsoba's future, insisting that they have no intention of sanctioning the Burkina Faso international's departure at this stage.
Garcia set to be unveiled at Barcelona
Eric Garcia will be announced in the next hours as new Barcelona player, contract until June 2026. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2021
He always wanted to respect his verbal agreement with Barça. When other clubs were approaching him and Man City were trying to convince him, Eric answer was: only Barça. https://t.co/DTuYHMK1nV
Kane, Adama & Rice on Chelsea's wish list (The Telegraph)
Blues plotting £200m spending spree
The Telegraph reports that Thomas Tuchel is lining up a £200 million ($283m) summer spending spree at Chelsea.
The Blues boss has Harry Kane, Adama Traore and Declan Rice among those on his wish list, with reinforcements being sought across all areas.
Aguero is already in Barcelona
Sergio Aguero is already in Barcelona ahead of his proposed switch to Camp Nou, claims AS.
The Argentine striker, who is about to hit free agency, flew to Spain immediately after Manchester City's defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.
Chelsea facing a fight for Rudiger
Antonio Rudiger may yet head out of Champions League winners Chelsea, claims The Mirror.
The Germany international defender is approaching the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is yet to commit to an extension.
Inter intend to keep Lukaku
Inter have no intention of selling Romelu Lukaku, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The former Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United striker is seeing a return to England mooted, but he remains a "key player" for the Serie A champions.
Murray hangs up his boots
To all the Clubs, Players & Fans that I’ve come across on this life changing journey....THANK YOU from the bottom of my 🖤— Glenn Murray (@GM_83) May 31, 2021
It’s been a pleasure, hanging them up 31/05/2021 ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/XTbC87wq3k
Dest has no desire to leave Camp Nou
Serginio Dest will be staying at Barcelona this summer, claims Sport.
The USMNT full-back has seen a move away from Camp Nou mooted, with Arsenal mooted as a possible landing spot, but he is happy in Spain and determined to prove his worth.
Blades won't drop Berge asking price
Sheffield United may have been relegated out of the Premier League, but The Star reports that they will not be dropping their asking for Sander Berge.
The Norwegian midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham, but will cost any of his suitors £35 million ($50m).
Barca mulling over Donnarumma deal
Barcelona are, according to Mundo Deportivo, ready to throw their hat into the ring for Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Italy international goalkeeper is approaching the end of his contract at AC Milan and will be on the move this summer.
Burnley contact Liverpool over Phillips
Burnley have contacted Liverpool over a possible deal for Nat Phillips - according to The Sun.
The 24-year-old played an important role in Jurgen Klopp's squad during their injury-hit 2020-21 campaign, but Virgil van Dijk's return and Ibrahima Konate's arrival from RB Leipzig will likely see him slip back down the pecking order.
Burnley are hoping to pounce on the situation by offering Phillips a contract at Turf Moor, but he has also been linked with Newcastle United.
Man City "need to sell" to fund Kane & Grealish moves (The Athletic)
Citizens' summer business plans outlined
Manchester City "need to sell" in order to fund moves for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish - according to The Athletic.
Pep Guardiola is eager to bolster his options in the final third by adding the Tottenham striker and Aston Villa playmaker to his ranks, but the Premier League champions will first have to raise extra money through player sales.
Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling are among those being considered for transfers, with all three men currently dissatisfied with their roles in the City squad.
Giroud closing in on Milan switch (Calcio Mercato)
Chelsea star touted for free transfer to San Siro
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is closing in on a move to Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 34-year-old has agreed to sign a two-year deal at San Siro worth €4 million per season.
Milan are set to snap Giroud up on a free transfer, with Chelsea deciding against handing him a contract extension.
West Ham & Wolves interested in Espanyol's Embarba
Espanyol winger Adrian Embarba is the subject of interest from West Ham and Wolves - according to AS.
Newly promoted Premier League clubs Norwich City and Wolves are also keen on the 29-year-old, while Levante and Real Betis are tracking his situation in Spain.
Embarba would prefer to remain on Espanyol's books, with his current contract not due to expire until 2024.
Mourinho wants Boateng at Roma
Jose Mourinho wants to bring Jerome Boateng to Roma in the summer transfer window - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The 32-year-old will be available on a free transfer when his contract at Bayern Munich expires at the end of June.
Roma are poised to swoop, with incoming boss Mourinho having been an admirer of Boateng since his days in charge of Manchester United.
Milan set to go back for Adli
Milan are ready to make another bid for Toulouse attacker Amine Adli, Calciomercato reports.
Adli was voted Ligue 2 Player of the Season and is regarded as a very exciting talent.
Marseille are also linked with him.
Marseille expect to sign Nice duo
Marseille are lining up the capture of promising Nice youngsters Salim Ben Seghir and Bilal Nadir, FootMercato reports.
Ben Seghir has already announced his departure from Nice.
Liverpool sign Ghana U-20 star
Fatawu Abdul Issahaku has signed a five-year deal with Liverpool from Steadfast FC, Saddick Adams reports.
The Reds are expected to pay around £1.5 million for the 17-year-old.
PSG play down Poch reports
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has attempted to play down speculation surrounding the future of boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Despite reports from Goal and elsewhere suggesting the manager had informed PSG he wanted to leave, Leonardo has insisted the club intend to keep him around.
Matt Jarvis announces his retirement
Just wanted to write something to sum up what a privilege it has been to play this magical game we all love the past 18 years! It’s been such an incredible journey but sadly this is the time to stop! Thank you! 🙏🏻@TheGillsFC @Wolves @WestHam @WFCOfficial @wokingfc @England pic.twitter.com/JDgP9gqEA2— Matt Jarvis (@MrMattJarvis) May 30, 2021
Henry returns to Belgium backroom team for Euro 2020
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has re-joined the Belgium backroom team for this summer’s European Championship.
Benzema tips Mbappe for Real Madrid move
Karim Benzema has backed France international team-mate Kylian Mbappe to one day play for Real Madrid.
Chelsea eye Lukaku swoop (The Guardian)
Blues aiming for Inter centre-forward
Chelsea see Inter striker Romelu Lukaku as an ideal addition to their squad as they bid to win the Premier League next year.
The Guardian reports that Lukaku is considering his future in Serie A following the departure of Antonio Conte.
Neuhaus to stay at Gladbach amid Bayern interest
Florian Neuhaus will spend one more year at Borussia Monchengladbach before heading to Bayern in 2022, Bild reports.
The midfielder played 25 times for Gladbach in the Bundesliga last term and scored five goals.