Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd join race for Real Madrid outcast Jovic

The Red Devils look ready to pounce

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is set to leave the club on loan with Manchester United emerging as a possible destination, reports AS.

Serie A clubs AC Milan, Inter and Roma have all also submitted firm proposals to take the Serbian on loan.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their attack and view Jovic as a cheaper option than Edinson Cavani, who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Jovic's destination reportedly depends on which club can guarantee him the most game time this season.