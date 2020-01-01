Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea willing to sell Kante

Reds set to land defender

Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Schalke defender Malick Thiaw - according to Don Balon.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in the 18-year-old, but Jurgen Klopp has already made contact with the teenager's representatives.

Thiaw has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level after making his first senior appearance for Schalke earlier this season.