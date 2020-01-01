Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd join race for Sarr

Slaven Bilic would be 'very, very disappointed' if West Brom are unable to seal a return for former loanee star Filip Krovinovic from Benfica, per The Telegraph.

The former Croatia youth international joined the Baggies on a season-long deal last term and helped return them to the Premier League.

But his future remains up in the air back in Portugal and Bilic is desperate to bring the 25-year-old back to The Hawthorns.