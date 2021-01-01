Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plot Sterling bid

Dani Ceballos has spent the last two seasons at Arsenal, but the Real Madrid midfielder is tired of being a loan ranger and will not be agreeing another short-term deal anywhere in 2021.

The Spain international remains tied to a contract at Santiago Bernabeu through to the summer of 2023 and is keen on adding to the 53 appearances he has made for the Blancos so far.

The last of those outings came in April 2019, with Ceballos going in search of the regular game time he craves with Premier League giants at Emirates Stadium.

