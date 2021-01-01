Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plot Sterling bid

Live Blog

Ceballos tired of loan ranger status

2021-05-29T17:00:00Z

Dani Ceballos has spent the last two seasons at Arsenal, but the Real Madrid midfielder is tired of being a loan ranger and will not be agreeing another short-term deal anywhere in 2021.

The Spain international remains tied to a contract at Santiago Bernabeu through to the summer of 2023 and is keen on adding to the 53 appearances he has made for the Blancos so far.

The last of those outings came in April 2019, with Ceballos going in search of the regular game time he craves with Premier League giants at Emirates Stadium.

Postecoglou seeking Yokohama release

2021-05-29T16:40:00Z

Ange Postecoglou is seeking an early release from Yokohama F. Marinos in order to take charge of Celtic ahead of next season after Eddie Howe's deal fell through, reports Football Insider.

Former Bournemouth boss Howe looked all but set to land the job in Glasgow before it seemingly broke down at the last hour.

Now, Postecoglou - a league winner in his native Australia as well as Japan, plus a former Socceroos boss who won the 2015 AFC Asian Cup on home soil - is the favoured pick, but needs to secure a release from his current J1 League outfit.

Ferdinand offers Man Utd dream buys

2021-05-29T16:20:00Z

Rio Ferdinand has drawn up a three-man transfer wish list for Manchester United, with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland overlooked despite intense speculation suggesting a new striker will be sought at Old Trafford.

Rather than look for another prolific option in the final third, the former Red Devils centre-half believes additions should be sought on the flanks and in the heart of defensive and midfield units.

For Ferdinand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be putting any funds made available to him in the next window towards launching raids on Paris Saint-Germain, West Ham and Borussia Dortmund.

Marquinhos Jadon Sancho Declan Rice
Leeds to eschew Wilson pursuit

2021-05-29T16:00:00Z

Leeds United will not reignite their chase for Liverpool's Harry Wilson, despite the Reds now being willing to sell him on, reports Football Insider.

The Whites have chased the wide man across multiple windows, to no avail, with the player instead spending various stints at Bournemouth and Cardiff City among others.

The Wales international won't be heading to Elland Road next however, with Marcelo Bielsa ending his side's pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Garcia: Barca move is 'brave'

2021-05-29T15:40:00Z

Eric Garcia has confirmed that he is making a "brave" return to Barcelona from Manchester City, but the talented 20-year-old is eager to avoid any comparisons with current Blaugrana star Gerard Pique.

Four years on from leaving Catalunya for England, the highly rated centre-half is preparing to retrace his steps after reaching the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Such a switch had been mooted for some time, with Goal able to confirm in early May that an agreement had been reached, and Garcia is convinced that the right career call is being made.

Coulibaly on Galatasaray radar

2021-05-29T15:20:00Z

Galatasaray have launched a bid to bring Sheffield United midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly to the club following the Blades' relegation from the Premier League, says Sky Sports News.

The 20-year-old has just finished the first season of a three-year loan at Belgian club Beerschot, who are part-owned by the South Yorkshire club's owner Prince Abdullah.

Coulibaly only arrived from Norway last September but has impressed with his record this season on the continent.

Man Utd the 'most realistic' option for Sancho (Sky Sports)

2021-05-29T15:00:00Z

Red Devils expected to win race for Dortmund star

Manchester United are the "most realistic" transfer  option for Jadon Sancho this summer, claims Sky Sports.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is attracting interest from elsewhere, but the Red Devils are expected to prevail in any scramble for a long-standing target.

Jadon Sancho Dortmund Man Utd Graphic
Busquets and Alba want answers at Barca

2021-05-29T14:40:00Z

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are among those looking for answers regarding future direction at Barcelona, reports TV3.

The experienced pair remain under contract, but will weigh up their options if they feel personal and collective ambition cannot be matched at Camp Nou.

West Ham want Laborde

2021-05-29T14:20:00Z

West Ham are, according to L'Equipe, interested in Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde.

The Hammers are eager to bolster their attacking unit and have their sights set on a man who scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in the 2020-21 campaign.

Allegri wants Pogba back at Juventus (Calciomercato)

2021-05-29T14:00:00Z

Bianconeri boss calls for Man Utd raid

Massimiliano Allegri wants to make the signing of Paul Pogba one of his first pieces of business at Juventus, reports Calciomercato.

A return to Turin for the Manchester United midfielder has been mooted for some time, with his former Bianconeri boss now back at the Allianz Stadium.

Everton and Wolves lead the hunt for Dike

2021-05-29T13:40:00Z

Everton and Wolves form part of an eight-team group plotting moves for Daryl Dike, claims TEAMtalk.

The American frontman caught the eye on loan at Barnsley in 2020-21, with Southampton, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Norwich also making enquiries - while relegated West Brom and Fulham remain keen.

Aguero's Barca decision depends on Messi (Mundo Deportivo)

2021-05-29T13:20:00Z

Man City star yet to commit to Camp Nou move

Sergio Aguero is delaying a decision on joining Barcelona until he knows what Lionel Messi has planned.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Manchester City striker will wait until a fellow Argentine has made a call on his expiring contract before committing to any deal at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi Sergio Kun Aguero Argentina Islandia Iceland World Cup 16062018
Atletico table bid for De Paul

2021-05-29T13:00:22Z

Atletico Madrid have moved to bolster their squad by making a bid for Udinese forward Rodrigo De Paul.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Atleti have offered €20m + players but face stiff competition as a host of clubs are in the race for the Argentina international.

Kohr remains at Mainz

2021-05-29T12:30:57Z

Dominik Kohr has extended his loan at Mainz from Eintracht Frankfurt for another sesaon.

Ekkelenkamp in talks with Ajax over future

2021-05-29T12:00:02Z

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp has confirmed he is talking to Ajax about his future.

The midfielder had a disappointing season, and is attracting interest from FC Twente.

Ajax are keen to extend Ekkelenkamp’s contract - which has a further year to run.

“That is still a consideration,” Ekkelenkamp told Voetbal Primeur of interest from Twente. "After the European Championship I will see what will happen and I will consider the options. 

“I am talking to Ajax, indeed. We will see what will happen."

Roma to offer Mkhitaryan new deal

2021-05-29T11:30:19Z

Roma are set to offer a new contract to Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The forward’s relationship with new manager Jose Mourinho was sometimes strained at Manchester United, but Fabrizio Romano claims the Portuguese sees Mkhitaryan as a key figure.

Enrique wants Liverpool to sign Raphinha

2021-05-29T11:00:59Z

Jose Enrique has urged his former club Liverpool to sign Leeds United forward Raphinha.

The former Reds full back took to Instagram to respond to speculation linking Liverpool with Raphinha, and made clear he feels the deal should be done.

“Hopefully we can sign him. It will be great addition for our squad,” Enrique said.

Raphinha Liverpool GFX
Ginnelly heading back to Hearts

2021-05-29T10:30:21Z

Hearts are poised to sign Josh Ginnelly following his release from Preston.

The midfielder is well versed on life in Edinburgh as he spent a spell on loan at the club that was admittedly troubled by injuries.

According to Football Insider, a deal was struck prior to his departure from Preston.

Moura committed to Spurs

2021-05-29T10:00:16Z

Lucas Moura has reaffirmed his commitment to Tottenham.

The Brazilian has spoken of his disappointment at failing to win silverware and secure Champions League qualification last term, but is ready to go again next season.

“I can say that I am very happy in this group with my team-mates and I always say that my dream, my objective is to win trophies with this team, this club,” Moura said.

Muhren heads to Volendaam

2021-05-29T09:30:33Z

FC Volendam have signed forward Robert Muhren from SC Cambuur.

Ajax in the hunt for Bergwijn

2021-05-29T08:30:33Z

Ajax are planning a summer move for Tottenham forward Steve Bergwijn.

The Dutchman has cut little ice in north London, and De Telegraaf claims Ajax will come forward with an offer in the region of €15 million.

Spurs are said to want nearer to €25m but are open to negotiations.

Steven Bergwijn Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League 2020-21
Miami fined for roster violation

2021-05-29T08:00:48Z

MLS has levied fines on Inter Miami totaling over $2 million after the club was deemed to have violated roster rules.

Emerson ready for Barcelona movce

2021-05-29T07:30:04Z

Emerson has expressed delight at the prospect of joining Barcelona next season.

The full-back had a fine season on loan at Real Betis, but Barca have an option to take him this summer and the Brazilian is ready for the challenge.

"Barcelona expressed interest in having me next season,” Emerson said, per eldesmarque. “It is excellent for a footballer to have the recognition of a club like Barcelona.

“I am happy because it is the club I dreamed of playing with since the beginning of my career.”

Celtic close in on Postecoglou

2021-05-29T07:00:20Z

Celtic are in "advanced talks" with Ange Postecoglou over the managerial vacancy in Glasgow.

Eddie Howe was believed to be the front runner, only for talks to break down.

And John Percy of the Telegraph claims Postecoglou is now on the brink of being appointed.

Florenzi heading back to Roma

2021-05-29T06:30:39Z

Alessandro Florenzi is on his way back to Roma, after Paris Saint-Germain elected not to take up the option to make his loan permanent.

The full-back had a solid rather than spectacular time in the French capital, and Fabrizio Romano says the buy-back option won't be triggered.

Alessandro Florenzi PSG 2020-21
Sheffield Wednesday ask to furlough players

2021-05-29T04:30:00Z

Sheffield Wednesday have asked to furlough players following their relegation to League One, reports The Telegraph.

The squad has pushed back at the request, the story states, as it does not find the request from ownership to be justified.

Brunt decides on retirement

2021-05-29T03:30:00Z

Nuno considered for Lazio vacancy

2021-05-29T02:30:00Z

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is being considered to lead Lazio, according to Calciomercato, after the exit of Simone Inzaghi to Inter.

Lazio are also looking at Bologna head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic and Spezia manager Vincenzo Italiano for the position.

San Jose announces Birmingham departure

2021-05-29T00:30:00Z

Serie A-linked USMNT star Cannon not looking for move

2021-05-28T23:30:00Z

U.S. men's national team defender Reggie Cannon isn't focused on reports linking him with a move to Serie A, although he did admit he hopes to take a step up to the "next level" someday soon.

He says he is thankful to be at a club like Boavista and isn't actively looking to move, although being with the national team for the Nations League and a pair of friendlies is motivating him to consider a potential step up in competition.

Inzaghi to Inter confirmed

2021-05-28T22:55:00Z

Inter have officially hired manager Simone Inzaghi from Lazio, reports Sky Sport Italia.

The deal had been widely reported to be in the works but is now considered done.

Inzaghi will replace Antonio Conte in charge of the Serie A title holders.

Bolton re-sign manager Evatt

2021-05-28T22:25:00Z

Leicester continue to show Edouard interest

2021-05-28T22:10:00Z

Arsenal plot Sterling bid (Daily Mail)

2021-05-28T22:00:00Z

The Gunners are desperate for star power after a dreadful campaign, and Man City could be willing to sell

Arsenal are plotting a shock bid for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, claims the Daily Mail.

The emergence of Phil Foden has cut into Sterling's playing time this year, making it possible for Pep Guardiola to consider a sale. Riyad Mahrez is also said to be attainable at the right price.

The Gunners just finished eighth in the Premier League and are desperate for star power. It seems far-fetched to think they could recruit a player of Sterling's calibre at this moment - particularly as Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown long-term interest - but if a window emerges to complete a deal, they reportedly wouldn't hesitate.