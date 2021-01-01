Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lying in wait for Mbappe

Reds ready to step in for Mbappe

Real Madrid are struggling to put together a package for Kylian Mbappe, and this could allow Liverpool to steal in.

Finaces are tight in the Spanish capital, and sanctioning a massive wage and fee for Mbappe while asking their squad to take pay cuts would cause friction.

And Mundo Deportivo is saying that Liverpool are waiting in the wings to pounce for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.