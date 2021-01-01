Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City turn attentions to Cristiano Ronaldo

When Real Madrid return to Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in 559 days for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo on September 11, they may well have a new star in their ranks to show off in the form of Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have already had a €160 million (£130m/$188m) offer for the World Cup winner rejected by Paris Saint-Germain, but with a little under a week remaining in the summer transfer window, they could yet return with a larger offer.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has admitted that Mbappe wants to go, but the Brazilian is digging his heels in over the matter, indicating that the club’s intention is to extend the player’s contract, with runs out in June 2022.

