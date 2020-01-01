Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Rice set for West Ham pay rise

Lukaku promises to return to Anderlecht
Romelu Lukaku has promised to return to Anderlecht at some point in the future, while describing former Belgium assistant Thierry Henry as his "mentor".
Messi will stay if a new board arrives at Barcelona - Suarez
A change behind the scenes could keep the legend at Camp Nou
Luis Suarez believes that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona if the club brings in a new board, which would include replacing current president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
Rising star Izzo unveiled at Xanthi
Australian goalkeeper Paul Izzo has been confirmed as a new signing of Greek Super League 2 side Xanthi.
The 25-year-old has been one of the stars in the A-League for Adelaide United but has decided to make the move to Europe to further his career under Xanthi's Australian coach Tony Popovic.
West Ham to double Rice's wages after fighting off Chelsea move
The England star is due a pay rise after staying at the club
West Ham will need to double the wages of midfield star Declan Rice after managing to keep him from the clutches of Chelsea during the transfer window.
The Blues were desperate to sign the 21-year-old, but the Hammers' £80 million ($104m) price tag was too much after a summer of spending at Stamford Bridge.
According to The Sun, Rice is due a significant pay rise after staying at the London Stadium, with the midfielder set to command a contract in the vicinity of £120,000 per week – twice his current earnings.
Fowler to coach India's East Bengal
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is set to continue his coaching career in the Indian Super League after signing a two-year contract with East Bengal.
Times of India reports Fowler will link up with the Indian club and bring a top-level coaching setup that includes Premier League experience.
Fowler's most recent coaching stint was with A-League side Brisbane Roar, with his tenure cut short during the Covid-19 football hiatus.