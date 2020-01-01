Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid rule out Kane signing

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has admitted he is unlikely to ever play in the Premier League again.

The 26-year-old spent eight years in England, joining Chelsea in 2011 before also representing West Brom, Everton and Manchester United.

In August 2019, Lukaku left the Red Devils to join up with Inter, where he has been a major success in his first season with the Serie A club.

