Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho turns from Xhaka to Delaney

Etete set for Northampton stint
✍️ Northampton Town are pleased to announce the signing of striker Kion Etete on a season-long loan from Premier League side @SpursOfficial https://t.co/FxmL3dyTdp pic.twitter.com/W3IypyYsBs— Northampton Town (@ntfc) August 2, 2021
Stoke buy £5.5 Surridge
Stoke City have agreed to terms on a £5.5 million deal for Bournemouth's Sam Surridge, according to The Athletic.
The 23-year-old forward scored four goals in 29 appearances in the Championship last year.
Ross County get Arsenal loanee Clarke
Welcome to County, Harry Clarke🤝— Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 2, 2021
We have today signed talented young defender Harry Clarke on a season-long loan from Arsenal FC.
Downing calls it quits on career
👏 Congratulations on a fantastic career, Stewy. All the very best in retirement! 💙#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pUGRCtZZFC— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 2, 2021
Mourinho turns from Xhaka to Delaney (Bild)
Roma have been forced to pursue their second-choice midfielder
Jose Mourinho has been unable to convince Arsenal to sell Granit Xhaka to his new Roma side and will now turn his attention to Denmark and Borussia Dortmund star Thomas Delaney, reports Bild.
Delaney, like Xhaka, impressed at Euro 2020. But he's more of a defensive-minded midfielder rather than a deep-lying playmaker, and would bring different qualities to the Serie A team.