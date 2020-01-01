Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona move for Ajax star Tadic

PSV increase Van Aanholt bid
PSV's pursuit of Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt has seen them offer an improved transfer fee of £7.6 million (€9m/$10m), reports the Daily Mail.
In turn, Roy Hodgson's side are looking at West Brom's Nathan Ferguson as a possible replacement.
Sane has doubts over Bayern Munich switch
Germany star still wants to leave Manchester City
Leroy Sane is having second thoughts about joining Bayern Munich in the summer, Bild and Welt report.
Bayern tried to sign the Germany international last season and are reportedly planning on making a renewed bid for him at the end of the season.
But Sane is now unsure if a move to Bayern would be the best option for him, though he still wants to leave Manchester City.
Spurs can only spend £10m on new striker
Tottenham are limited to a £10 million (€11m/$13m) spending limit as they look to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes, The Sun reports.
The Premier League side need a new striker to fill in for the injured Harry Kane and have been linked with AC Milan star Krzysztof Piatek and Real Sociedad's Willian Jose.
But Spurs are unable to match the asking price for any of their targets because of their budget.
West Ham to send Reid on loan
Winston Reid is set to leave West Ham on loan for the rest of the season, David Moyes has confirmed.
The centre-back has not featured in the Premier League since March 2018, having been hindered by injuries.
But he will see out the rest of the campaign in the United States, as Moyes told reporters: "Winston Reid is going to join a club in America on loan, everything being well. I don't want to give you a club just now, he's got to get through a medical and a few other things."
Alcacer & Can moves stall as Barca end Rodrigo pursuit
Paco Alcacer’s desired return to Valencia and Emre Can’s move to Borussia Dortmund have been derailed in the final days of the transfer window.
As Barcelona’s talks to sign Rodrigo from Valencia broke down, it could have a knock-on effect for other deals.
Sky Sport in Germany claims Alcacer had already agreed to a €30 million move back to Valencia, but that move has now stalled.
Dortmund were reportedly close to signing Can from Juventus, but they wanted to offload Alcacer first to free up funds before they would seal the deal.
Barcelona move for Ajax star Tadic
Serbia star wants January move but Ajax refuse to sell
Barcelona have turned their attention to Dusan Tadic as they look to strengthen in attack before the January transfer window closes.
The Catalan side’s attempts to sign Rodrigo from Valencia have reportedly fallen apart and Gianluca Di Marzio claims they are now looking at Ajax star Tadic.
Tadic is said to be eager to join Barca and the two sides are in talks, but De Telegraaf in Netherlands reports that Ajax will not let such a prominent player leave in the middle of the campaign.