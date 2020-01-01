Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd ready to sell Pogba after signing Fernandes

Inter have re-entered the race for Olivier Giroud and hope to beat a host of clubs to the Chelsea forward's signature before the transfer deadline, according to Calciomercato.

The France international is keen to leave Stamford Bridge to secure more first-team football, with Lazio, Newcastle and Tottenham all linked with a move for the 33-year-old.

Inter, however, have re-opened talks with Giroud's representatives over the possibility of bringing the striker to Milan, though much may rest on whether Chelsea can bring in a replacement.