Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea want Aubameyang as Dembele alternative

Leipzig: No enquiries for Werner
RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has no transfer approaches have been made for Timo Werner in recent weeks.
Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all understood to be interested in the Germany forward, who has 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga games this season.
Man City, PSG & Juventus all trail Aouar
Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all want Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar, according to RMC Sport.
The 21-year-old midfielder is widely billed as one of the most exciting young players in European football.
It is claimed City already made an approach for Aouar last summer, with Pep Guardiola a fan of his since City played Lyon in the Champions League in 2018.
Napoli hit out at Mertens & Zielinski claims
Napoli have hit out at a report in the Gazzetta dello Sport about contract negotiations between the Serie A side, Dries Mertens and Piotr Zielinski.
A statement released on the club's official website called the article: "Full of inaccuracies and references to untruthful circumstances... inserted in contexts and situations not verified by the author."
It continued: "One wonders how it is possible that the Gazzetta dello Sport, a historical, authoritative and internationally renowned newspaper, allows articles without the minimum requirements regarding the reliability of the reported facts, such as the one in question, to go to press."
Man City want €80m Ruiz
Manchester City are ready to move for Fabian Ruiz despite Napoli demanding €80 million (£70m/$86m) for the midfielder, claim TeamTalk.
The 24-year-old has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs and Pep Guardiola is believed to be a big fan.
Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is apparently hoping to instigate a bidding war starting at the €80m mark.
Camara signs new deal at Saint-Etienne
Saint-Etienne's 22-year-old midfielder Mahdi Camara has signed a new contract with the Ligue 1 side.
✍️ @mahdi_camara prolonge de deux saisons son contrat avec l'#ASSE !— AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) April 24, 2020
👨🎓 Il est le troisième joueur issu de la #FormationASSE à s'inscrire cette semaine dans la durée au sein de son club formateur !
Chelsea want Aubameyang
Arsenal forward is Dembele alternative
Chelsea are monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at Arsenal with a view to a summer move, according to ESPN.
Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is believed to be at the top of their shortlist, but Aubameyang has emerged as another option.
The Gunners, meanwhile, are hopeful their star forward will sign a new contract at the club.
Everton contact Barca for Emerson
Everton have contacted Barcelona to enquire about the availability of 21-year-old defender Emerson, according to Sport.
The Brazilian, currently midway through a two-year loan deal at Real Betis, is unlikely to have a future in Barca's first team.
The Toffees aren't thought to have made a formal offer of any kind at this point.
Barca offer Umtiti & Semedo for Ndombele
Barcelona have offered Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo to Tottenham in their attempts to sign Tanguy Ndombele, report Sky Sports News.
It is claimed Quique Setien sees the Frenchman as the ideal addition to his midfield despite his difficult first season in the Premier League.
Barca are unlikely to be able to afford a straight transfer fee for Ndombele, so will look to offset the cost by sending players the other way.
Roma 'offer three-year contract to Mertens'
The 32-year-old's deal with Napoli expires at the end of the current season.
Roma are ready to offer a three-year contract to veteran forward Dries Mertens, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The deal for the Belgian forward would reportedly be worth €3.5 million (£3m) for a striker who has been deadly in Serie A but is set to leave Napoli when the current season is concluded.
'Milan want AZ striker Boadu'
The sleeping Serie A giants reportedly want the 19-year-old forward to help boost their front line.
AZ Alkmaar striker Myron Boadu is a transfer target for Milan, according to Tuttosport.
It is unclear whether 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at San Siro beyond the current campaign, and Milan are reportedly looking at a replacement who is half of the Swedish superstar's age.
Boadu has been in impressive form for Alkmaar this season, with 20 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.
Werner 'ready to sign for Liverpool if they meet his release clause'
The RB Leipzig striker has a £52 million trigger in his contract, although it expires on June 15.
Sky Sports report that Germany international striker Timo Werner is ready to sign for Liverpool if the Premier League side have a bid accepted by RB Leipzig.
Werner, who has scored 27 goals this season in all competitions, has previously spoken of his admiration for both the Anfield club and their manager, Jurgen Klopp.
However Liverpool are reported to be taking their time choosing their transfer targets and will not move for Werner before his release clause expires.
Koulibaly 'not a priority for Manchester United'
The 28-year-old Napoli centre-back has long been linked with a move away from the Serie A club.
Manchester United do not regard Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as one of their main transfer targets, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Koulibaly has long been linked with some of the world's biggest clubs, however he has suffered with a series of injury problems this term.
United have been long term admirers, however manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to be happy with his current central defensive options at Old Trafford.
Ziyech 'to join Chelsea on July 1 as planned'
The Dutch winger's move from Ajax to London will not be delayed by coronavirus, it has been reported.
The Evening Standard claim that Hakim Ziyech's £37.8 million switch to Chelsea will go through on July 1 as originally scheduled, with the Eredivisie season set to be cancelled.
It looks likely that Ziyech has played his final game for Ajax, with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announcing all large public gatherings including football fixtures are banned until September 1.
It is reported that this will allow Ziyech to move to Chelsea as originally planned, although he would not be able to play for his new club this season.
Buffon and Chiellini set to renew Juventus contracts
Goal can confirm talks over new deals for two club legends are in the works
Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon are set to sign new deals with Juventus, sources close to the club have revealed, with the Italian veterans having been heading towards the end of their current contracts at the end of June.
It is understood that proposals to keep the long-serving pair at the Juventus Stadium have been in the works for quite some time and would already have been completed had the coronavirus pandemic not called a halt to sport the world over.
With the renewal, it is only a matter of time before Buffon becomes the record holder for most Serie A appearances, with the 42-year-old currently sitting neck and neck with legendary defender Paolo Maldini on 647.
Chiellini putting pen to paper on an extension will please both the 35-year-old and the fans, with the centre-back having missed a huge chunk of the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament in August of last year.
Barcelona and Spurs 'could swap Arthur and Ndombele'
Both sides are looking to revamp their midfields and save money amid the coronavirus crisis.
Barcelona and Tottenham could arrange a swap deal involving central midfielders Arthur and Tanguy Ndombele, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Ndombele moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last summer in a £55 million deal but has struggled to settle in the Premier League, while Barca were said to be interested in the former Lyon player before he chose North London.
It might be harder to striker a deal for Arthur Melo however, with the Barca man having four years left on his deal at Camp Nou.
Zanetti: Barcelona? I see Lautaro very happy at Inter
The former fullback believes his countryman is more than happy to remain with the Italian side.
Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti believes Lautaro Martinez is happy at the Serie A club amid strong links to Barcelona.
Martinez is reportedly Barca's prime transfer target as the La Liga champions look to sign a long-term replacement for veteran forward Luis Suarez.
Also linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City, Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 games across all competitions before the coronavirus pandemic brought sport to a standstill.
Zanetti was asked about Martinez during an Instagram Live session with former Inter striker Christian Vieri and he said: "I will be sincere. When we took him, we knew he was one of Argentina's most promising young men.
"Now with the work of [head coach Antonio] Conte, at just 22 years old, he can give a lot. Right now here, with everything that is happening, we are not thinking about what he will do.
"Then we'll see, but now I see him very happy here at Inter. And with Lukaku he is great."
Partey would be perfect for Arsenal
But fans shouldn't get too excited just yet...
Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey for some time, with the Gunners in the market for a reliable central midfielder.
However, fans shouldn't bank on signing the Ghana international as a sure thing – Goal correspondent Charles Watts explains...
Leicester want Plea
Leicester City are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea, according to le10sport.
The former Nice striker has 8 goals and 7 assists since joining the Bundesliga side last summer and has been attracting admiring glances from some of Europes top sides.
The Foxes, however, are said to be convinced that the Frenchman has the qualities needed to succeed in the Premier League and will make a move for the 27-year-old.
Voller wants to keep Bellarabi in Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen coach Rudi Voller is keen to see Karim Bellarabi remain at the club beyond his current contract.
The speedy winger will enter the final year of his deal this summer and Voller is hopeful an agreement can be reached to retain the 30-year-old's services beyond that point.
“We had initial talks,” Voller told Bild. “We are very happy with Karim's development and are looking for a good solution.”
Bellarabi's agent stated recently: “Karim can imagine extending beyond 2021 in Leverkusen. He is very comfortable at the club. But it is also conceivable that he will fulfil his contract and look for another challenge in a year.”
Giroud set to join Inter
Olivier Giroud will leave Chelsea at the end of the season and join Inter on a free transfer, Corriere dello Sport reports.
The World Cup winner had been in talks to join up with Antonio Conte in January, but the Blues ultimately held on.
Despite his age - 33 - both parties remain keen on linking up for a new adventure, with Giroud set to play back up to Romelu Lukaku.
Juve could terminate Higuain contract
Juventus could terminate Gonzalo Higuain's contract, Tuttosport reports.
The Italian outlet claims the Argentine has three options:
1. Return to Turin from Argentina and finish the season
2. Remain in South America with his sick mother and reach an agreement with Juve
3. Juve cancel his deal altogether for breach of contract
Conte wants an 'XXL' Inter
Antonio Conte is hopeful of vastly improving his options at Inter, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, with the Italian publication claiming the coach has set his sights on a number of additions.
In attack, Napoli's Dries Mertens is said to be a big target, while Barcelona's Arthur and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri are reportedly targets for midfield.
The outlet also claims that Conte would like to sign Jan Vertonghen for his defence, with Diego Godin not fully convincing the Inter boss.
Vazquez sets sights on MLS return
Former Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez is hoping to seal a return to MLS.
Vazquez says that it was a "mistake" to leave Toronto for Qatari club Al-Arabi and, eventually, Umm Salal, although he says the deal was one needed to provide for his family.
“I miss playing in MLS. I love Toronto, it is our second home," he told TSN. "I miss playing there. My contract here in Qatar expires on June 30 & I am talking with people at Toronto. I’m not happy here football-wise. It is so far behind MLS. It would be great to come back”
Arsenal handed boosted in Kokcu pursuit
Mikel Arteta's hopes of bringing Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu to Arsenal have been boosted with the club open to selling him this summer, according to Voetbal International.
The Eredivisie club are eager to fund their own pursuit of Heerenveen's Joey Veerman with the Gunners now in a better position to negotiate for the Turkish midfielder.
Barca circling for Gaich
Both Barcelona and Roma are interested in San Lorenzo attacker Adolfo Gaich, reports AS via Mundo Albiceleste.
The 21-year-old has already made his senior debut for Argentina with the Catalans viewing him as an ideal signing for the future.
Hudson-Odoi wants Sancho at Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted he "would love" Jadon Sancho to join Chelsea this summer.
Sancho's future at Borussia Dortmund has been the subject of much speculation this season, with his stellar performances at Westfalenstadion attracting attention from some of the world's biggest clubs.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been heavily linked with the 20-year-old, who has contributed 17 goals and 19 assists to BVB's cause across all competitions in 2019-20.
Man Utd set massive price tag for Dalot
Manchester United will only sell right-back Diogo Dalot for a fee of £35 million ($43m), reports O Jogo via the Daily Mail.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in the 21-year-old, who has made just 10 appearances for the Red Devils this season.
While United are open to letting Dalot leave Old Trafford, they want to double the fee they paid for him.
Real Madrid won't try to sign Mbappe this summer
The in-demand attacker will be staying put
Real Madrid have accepted they won't be able to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this year, according to L'Equipe.
PSG have previously stressed the French attacker isn't for sale with Los Blancos reportedly circling.
With Mbappe contracted in Paris until 2022, Real Madrid are now expected to make their move for Mbappe at the end of next season.
Ibrahimovic, Balotelli, Toure and Giovinco targeted by Vasco presidential hopeful
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mario Balotelli, Yaya Toure, Sebastian Giovinco and Alex Teixeira are among the potential signings being targeted by Vasco da Gama presidential candidate Luiz Roberto Leven Siano.
High-profile additions to the playing staff are among a number of ambitious proposals Leven, who hopes to gain control of the club at elections planned for November, has put forward to turn around the fortunes of a club that has struggled to pay wages this year.
As part of the 'Somamos' project he also hopes to bring in $400 million (£324 million) in six years, redevelop the Sao Januario and raise the capacity to 55,000, increase the membership base to record-breaking levels and purchase clubs in Europe and China to expand the Vasco brand.
AC Milan interested in Aurier
Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has attracted the interest of AC Milan, reports Calciomercato.
Spurs are reportedly keen to sell the 27-year-old this summer with the Rossoneri also scouting Aurier last summer but deciding against making an offer.
AC Milan may now try their luck with a bid for the defender but aren't expected to meet his current wage demands.
Liverpool in talks with Willian
Chelsea attacker Willian is in negotiations with Liverpool about a potential move to Anfield, according to Sport.
The Brazilian will be a free agent at the end of the season and has been holding out for a longer contract offer from the Blues.
Should they fail to agree on a new deal, the Reds appear ready to pounce with a 'favourable' contract being discussed.
Zidane wants Pogba this summer
The Frenchman may finally be on the move again
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants his club to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba this summer, reports L'Equipe.
Los Blancos have long been linked with the French midfielder and the Red Devils are now expected to lower their initial asking price of €100 million ($108m).
While the coronavirus may make a transfer difficult this summer, Zidane seemingly doesn't want to wait another season to add Pogba to his side.
Defoe regrets West Ham exit
Jermain Defoe has described his decision to hand in a transfer request at West Ham in 2003 as a "massive regret".
Defoe began his professional career at West Ham in 1999, and after a brief loan spell at Bournemouth, managed to establish himself as the club's first-choice centre forward.
Unfortunately, the Hammers began to slip down the Premier League table in 2002-03, and were ultimately relegated after a 2-2 draw against Birmingham on the final day of the season.