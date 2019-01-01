Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba clear to leave as Man Utd eye Van de Beek & Saul as replacements

Arsenal ready to speak to Ancelotti
Italian coach could be set to replace Unai Emery
Arsenal are eager to speak to Carlo Ancelotti over replacing Unai Emery as coach of the Premier League side.
The Gunners are looking for a new permanent boss and the Italian became available on Tuesday when he was sacked by Napoli.
The Daily Mail claims that Arsenal were waiting on Ancelotti’s future to be resolved at Napoli before approaching him, and they are now free to act on their interest.
Man Utd ready to sell Pogba next summer
Red Devils identify Van de Beek and Saul as replacements
Manchester United are ready to let Paul Pogba leave at the end of the season and have identified two targets to replace him, The Daily Mail https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-7778233/Manchester-United-open-door-Paul-Pogba-leave-start-season.html reports.
The French midfielder has long been linked with a move away from the Premier League side amid interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.
United are willing to sanction a deal and are looking at Ajax star Donny van de Beek and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez to take Pogba’s place.
Juventus make Willian approach
Juventus have contacted Chelsea to discuss a deal for Brazilian winger Willian, according to the Daily Express.
Willian’s contract expires at the end of the season but Juve hope to land him in January.
However, Frank Lampard does not want to let him go and it is claimed Willian would rather remain at Stamford Bridge than reunite with Maurizio Sarri in Italy.
Napoli sack Ancelotti despite Champions League progress
Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked by Napoli just hours after they sealed their place in the Champions League knockout rounds.
The Italian side booked their place in the next round with a 4-0 win over Genk, but the coach’s future was uncertain heading into the clash.
Ancelotti said after the game that he would never resign from his post but would discuss his future with the club on Wednesday.
Napoli have gone ahead and fired him, but he may not have to wait too long for a new job as he has been linked with the vacant positions at Everton and Arsenal.
Musovski joins LAFC
LAFC have confirmed the signing of 24-year-old striker Danny Musovski.
Musovski had been with USL Championship side Reno 1868 FC after leaving the San Jose Earthquakes.
📝 #LAFC signs forward Danny Musovski.https://t.co/m5OQ2RqjvN— LAFC (@LAFC) December 10, 2019