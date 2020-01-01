Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to beat Chelsea in race for £120m Sancho

Shane Long is expected to sign a new contract at Southampton after Danny Ings encouraged the club to offer him an extension.

The 33-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the season and he has been limited to 15 Premier League appearances this term, though he has played an important role in recent months.

Express Sport claims team-mate Ings has urged the Saints to tie him down and negotiations are expected to be wrapped up in the next few weeks.