Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea not in hunt for Haaland

Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 2020
Chelsea not in hunt for Haaland

2020-10-14T22:55:24Z

Links between the Blues and the Norwegian prodigy have been shut down

Kazim-Richards on Derby's radar

2020-10-14T22:40:15Z

Former Turkey international Colin Kazim-Richards has been training with Derby and the club is considering offering him a deal, claims the Daily Mail

The Rams are desperate for attacking reinforcements and the 34-year-old is currently a free agent following a recent stint in Mexico with Pachuca. 

Kolasinac offered to Roma

2020-10-14T22:25:35Z

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has been offered to Roma, reports Corriere dello Sport

The 27-year-old has lost his starting place at the Gunners and Roma are open to a potential loan move in January. 

Higuain brothers savouring 'dream' reunion

2020-10-14T22:15:01Z

Zidane wanted to offload Jovic instead of me - Mayoral

2020-10-14T22:05:39Z

Roma forward Borja Mayoral has suggested Zinedine Zidane wanted him to stay at Real Madrid and for Luka Jovic to instead be sold.

Mayoral was a bit-part player for Zidane in 2017-18 and spent the following two La Liga campaigns on loan with Levante, where he scored 14 goals in 69 appearances in all competitions.

He returned to Madrid for the start of this season and was brought on as a substitute in two league games but has since joined Roma on an initial two-year loan deal.

