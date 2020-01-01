Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal failed in move for Jota

Santos expected back at Columbus
Pedro Santos remains contracted at Columbus Crew and is expected back next year, according to club president Tim Bezbatchenko.
The MLS side are also looking at the possibility of opening up two Designated Player spots in their squad.
Premier League clubs circling for Ramos
All of the Premier League's 'big six' have shown interest in signing Sergio Ramos, claims 90min.
The Real Madrid defender is contracted until the end of the season and will hold talks about a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.
That hasn't stopped Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham from all reaching out to Ramos' representatives however and expressing their interest in a possible deal.
James: I'm sticking in there at Man Utd
Daniel James is determined to fight for his place at Manchester United after starring for Wales over the international break.
“Man United is my club and I love it there. Whether I’m playing or not I’m proud. I’m as proud to play for Wales as I am Man United, to be there at the club," James said.
“There were times when I played a lot last season and I may not have played as much this season. But I’m sticking in there and I will always be around it. I’ll never think different of that.”
Lionesses assistant Skinner named Spurs women boss
Tottenham Hotspur Women have appointed Lionesses assistant Rehanne Skinner as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half year deal, the club has confirmed.
The former England Under-21 boss, who stepped up to the senior set-up earlier this year, will replace former co-head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros following their dismissal earlier this week.
Spurs sit one place off bottom in the Women's Super League, and are yet to win a top-flight game this term, with three draws and four losses to their name.
Arsenal's failed Jota move
The Gunners have been long-time admirers
Arsenal attempted to sign Diogo Jota in 2016 but the Liverpool star opted to join Atletico Madrid instead, according to The Athletic.
West Ham were also interested in the Portuguese attacker at the time but he opted to join Diego Simeone's side, where he failed to make a single competitive appearance before being bought by Wolves in 2018.
Anderson set for early West Ham return
Felipe Anderson's season-long loan at Porto from West Ham could end in January, reports Record.
The 27-year-old's departure will depend on whether Porto are able to secure the signing of Brazilian attacker Hulk.