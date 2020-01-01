Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca & Liverpool join race for Camavinga

Lukaku was 'really close' to Juventus move
Romelu Lukaku was "really close" to joining Juventus last year, but the chance to work with Antonio Conte proved pivotal in his decision to sign for Inter.
The Belgium international ended a mixed two-year spell with Manchester United by joining Inter for a reported €80 million (£74m) fee in August 2019.
Lukaku has excelled in his debut campaign in Italy, scoring 23 goals in 35 outings in all competitions.
However, the 26-year-old has revealed he almost joined one of Inter's fiercest rivals.Read the full story here on Goal!
Liverpool should sell Salah over Mane - Hutchison
Sadio Mane is worth more to Liverpool than £140 million (€151m/$162m) and Mohamed Salah should be the one offloaded if a sale has to be sanctioned, says former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison.
La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been heavily linked with the likes of Mane and Salah, with the Spanish heavyweights forever in the market for the very finest talent on the planet.
Liverpool are under no pressure to part with anyone, but their hand may be forced if heads are turned – as they have discovered in past dealings.
Read the full story right here on Goal!
FC Sion sack nine players amid coronavirus cancellations
Swiss club FC Sion have sacked nine players with immediate effect for refusing to take an unemployment settlement in the light of the coronavirus stopping play in the Super League in Switzerland.
Christian Zock, Alex Song, Pajtim Kasami, Ermir Lenjani, Xavier Kouassi, Birama Ndoye, Johan Djourou, Mikael Facchinetti and Seydou Doumbia now find themselves dismissed without notice and without a club as world football has ground to a halt in the face of the pandemic.
The Swiss Players Union, the SAFP, has protested the dismissals, calling them unfair, while the players are reported to be seeking legal advice.
USMNT defender Cannon admits coronavirus may impact summer transfer
FC Dallas and U.S. men's national team fullback Reggie Cannon says he believes that the coronavirus outbreak will greatly impact any potential summer move to Europe.
Cannon recently signed a new contract with FC Dallas, extending his stay with a new four-year deal. However, that deal reportedly includes incentives to sell him during the summer transfer window as the defender has one eye on a European move.
With leagues currently suspended due to the coronavirus, it remains to be seen how the summer transfer window will play out, and Cannon admitted that his much-anticipated move may be delayed by the outbreak.
Barca, Liverpool join race for Camavinga
The teenager is in high demand
Both Barcelona and Liverpool have joined a growing list of clubs interested in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, reports Sport.
The 17-year-old has already attracted the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United after becoming a Ligue 1 regular this season.
Barcelona are eager to sign a midfielder like Camavinga and could be willing to pay up to €50 million for the teenager.