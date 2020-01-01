Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to challenge Man Utd for Barcelona defender Umtiti

Hellas Verona will demand €25 million for defender Marash Kumbulla amid reports Europe’s top teams want to sign him.

Passione Inter reports the Serie A side have set the asking price as they expect to lose him at the end of the season.

Inter are said to be leading the race to get him, but the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli, among others, are said to be eyeing him.