Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ozil in talks with D.C. United

OL Reign sign Brazilian youth international
OL Reign have completed a deal for Brazilian youth international Angelina, the club confirmed.
Angelino will join the club on a deal through 2023 as she moves from Palmeiras in her native Brazil.
"Angelina is an exciting young player with great talent and potential,” said OL Reign head coach Farid Benstiti. “We feel that we can help her to continue to grow and that she will become an important player for our club."
Ozil in talks with D.C. United
The playmaker could be on his way to MLS
Mesut Ozil is in talks with D.C. United, according to Football.London.
The midfielder looks set for his long-awaited Arsenal exit, having been excluded from the squad to start the season.
D.C. have offered Ozil an "attractive" package that includes the ability to expand his personal brand in the U.S.
Atlanta to battle with Man Utd for Ecuadorian starlet
Atlanta United have made an offer to sign Ecuadorian starlet Moises Caicedo, reports CBS Sports.
Manchester United have also been linked with the midfield star, who currently plays for Independiente del Valle.
Caidedo has earned four caps for Ecuador, scoring against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier.
Marseille interested in Cutrone
Marseille are taking a look at Fiorentina attacker Patrick Cutrone, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Cutrone has played just 185 minutes this season for Fiorentina, where he is currently on loan from Wolves.
Parma are also interested in the attacker, who could leave Fiorentina in January in search of first-team football.
Gray holds talks with Marseille over free transfer
Demarai Gray has held talks with Marseille over a potential free transfer, reports the Daily Mail.
Gray's contract with Leicester is set to end this summer, leaving him free to sign elsewhere.
Benfica, Southampton and Monaco have also shown an interest in a move for Gray.
Pochettino sees Eriksen as attainable target
Mauricio Pochettino believes Christian Eriksen is an attainable signing for PSG, reports the Daily Mail.
Pochettino played coy when asked about Eriksen on Tuesday but, behind closed doors, he believes he can seal a reunion with his former midfield star.
Eriksen is set to leave Inter this winter just one year after joining from Spurs.