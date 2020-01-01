Charly Musonda’s career has been stalled by him joining Chelsea too soon, according to Anderlecht’s academy manager Jean Kindermans.

Musonda joined the Blues as a teenager in 2012 from Anderlcht, but has not made the breakthrough - being farmed out on loan to various clubs.

Kindermans told Le Capitale that had he remained at Anderlecht, he would now be starring on the world stage.