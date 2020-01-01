Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland a priority for Chelsea

Blues eye up Dortmund striker

Erling Haaland is Chelsea's top priority in next summer's transfer window, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been in excellent form once again for the Bundesliga outfit this season, and continues to burnish his reputation at home and abroad.

But the Leeds-born Norway international is now at the top of Frank Lampard's wishlist, with the striker seen as a must-have by the Blues.