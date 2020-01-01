Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland a priority for Chelsea

MLS clubs target Tigres' Guzman
Several MLS clubs are eyeing a move for Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, reports El Futbolero.
D.C. United, NYCFC and the Philadelphia Union are after Guzman, who recently helped Tigres claim the CONCACAF Champions League.
Haaland top priority for Chelsea
Blues eye up Dortmund striker
Erling Haaland is Chelsea's top priority in next summer's transfer window, according to Sky Sport Italia.
The Borussia Dortmund striker has been in excellent form once again for the Bundesliga outfit this season, and continues to burnish his reputation at home and abroad.
But the Leeds-born Norway international is now at the top of Frank Lampard's wishlist, with the striker seen as a must-have by the Blues.