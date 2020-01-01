Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner ready to join Liverpool

Man City weighing up Aubameyang swoop
Manchester City are contemplating a summer move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - according to Don Balon.
Barcelona have also been linked with the 30-year-old, who is currently valued at around €60 million (£52m/$65m).
City could join the race to sign Aubameyang later in the year, with the forward believed to be open to a move away from Emirates Stadium.
Roma set to put Dzeko on the market
Roma are planning to sell Edin Dzeko when the transfer market reopens, as they look to reduce their wage bill amid the coronavirus crisis.
According to Corriere Dello Sport, the Bosnian is currently earning €7.5 million per year at Stadio Olimpico and still has two years left to run on his current contract.
Inter could make a move for Dzeko if they fail to land their primary transfer target Olivier Giroud, who is expected to leave Chelsea this summer.
PSG ready to offload Herrera
Paris Saint-Germain are willing to listen to offers for Ander Herrera this summer - according to Le 10 Sport.
A return to Athletic Bilbao has been mooted for the Spanish midfielder, who has struggled with injuries this season.
Herrera joined PSG on a free transfer last year after leaving Manchester United at the end of his final contract.
Lazio set sights on Gotze
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze is the subject of interest from Lazio - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The 27-year-old has expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge away from Germany when his current contract expires this summer.
Lazio are hoping to bring in Gotze on a free transfer, but may face competition for his signature from cross-city rivals Roma.
Wolves set to bring in Liverpool 'keeper Karius on loan
Wolves have reached an agreement to sign Loris Karius on loan from Liverpool - according to Turkish publication Fanatik.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper is on the verge of cancelling his two-year loan contract at Besiktas over a wage dispute.
Liverpool are planning to sanction another temporary move for Karius, having already arranged a deal with Wolves.
'Sensitive' Sane warned against making Bayern move
Leroy Sane is too "sensitive" to move to Bayern Munich and could struggle with the weight of expectation at Germany's biggest club, according to his former teammate Dennis Aogo.
Manchester City forward Sane has long been linked with a return to Bundesliga and his agent recently confirmed that he has been in transfer talks with Bayern. It would be the first time Sane has played in German league football since he moved from Schalke to Manchester City for £45 million ($56m) in August 2016.
Full-back Aogo was a teammate of Sane's at Schalke between 2013 and his departure for the Premier League, and says that while he admires the Germany international as a player, he does not know whether he is strong enough mentally to handle the pressure that comes with playing for Bayern.
Werner ready to join Liverpool
German forward open to Anfield switch
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is ready to complete a move to Liverpool if his £52 million ($64m) release clause is met, according to Sky Sports.
However, the Reds do not plan on making a move for the German striker before the buy-out clause expires on June 15.
Werner has previously expressed his belief that Liverpool's style of play suits him, but Bayern Munich are also interested in his services.
Coutinho can get back to his best at Chelsea, says Rivaldo
Philippe Coutinho can get "back to his best" if he seals a transfer to Chelsea this summer, according to Rivaldo, who admits that his fellow Brazilian has been unable to live up to expectations at Barcelona.
Coutinho emerged as one of the brightest young talents of his generation during a five-year spell at Liverpool, before opting to complete a big-money move to Spain in January 2018.
Barcelona snapped the 27-year-old up for £142 million ($176m) and tied him down to a five-year contract at Camp Nou, but his first full season at the club did not go according to plan.
Juve considering €40m swoop for Milik
Juventus are weighing up a summer bid for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri will have to fork out €40 million (£43m/$35m) to secure the 26-year-old's services when the transfer market reopens.
Milik has hit 12 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.
Theo Hernandez tipped to return to Madrid
Milan full-back Theo Fernandez has been linked with a surprise return to Real Madrid by Spanish publication Don Balon.
The 22-year-old spent two years on the Blancos' books before moving to San Siro in the summer of 2019.
Zinedine Zidane wants to add another left-back to his Madrid ranks, and may launch a bid for Hernandez when the transfer market reopens.
Arsenal target Upamecano valued at €60m
RB Leipzig will only listen to offers within the region of €60 million (£52m/$65m) for Dayot Upamecano this summer - according to L'Equipe.
Arsenal are interested in the 21-year-old defender, but Bayern Munich are believed to be the frontrunners in the race for his signature.
Leipzig are ready to sanction Upamecano's departure after lining up PSG's Tanguy Kouassi to fill his boots next season.
Rummenigge slams 'derogatory comments from agents about Bayern players'
The Bayern Munich chairman has issued a statement over their signing of goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.
Nubel's arrival from Schalke has put current number one Manuel Neuer's position under question, with his contract set to expire next summer. Neuer himself has previously said he is unhappy after details of his contract negotiations were leaked to the media.
However Rummenigge has now intervened to say Bayern are looking forward to having Neuer and Nubel working together - as well as taking a swipe at negative reactions to their signing of the 23-year-old keeper.
He said: "In recent weeks there have been a lot of reports about Alexander Nubel. On behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to clarify that all decision-makers at Bayern, including head coach Hansi Flick, are very happy that Nubel will be a Bayern player next season.
"He is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and an important player for the future of our team. We're confident that Manuel Neuer, with his quality and experience, will make an important contribution to Nubel's development.
"In addition, we would like to put on record that FC Bayern does not tolerate derogatory comments from players' agents about other Bayern players."
Liverpool 'kidded' Chelsea by getting £50m for Torres, says Carragher
The former Reds defender says he was "shocked" when the Spanish striker made his record move in January 2011.
Torres moved from Liverpool to Chelsea on deadline day of the January transfer window in 2011 for what was then a record fee between two Premier League clubs. He did, however, fail to capture the scoring form which had made him such a feared striker at Anfield.
The Spaniard's move to Chelsea is now regarded as one of the biggest English transfer flops of all time - which was no surprise to his former Liverpool team-mate Carragher, who said those on Merseyside were aware that the Blues were buying a player past his peak.
Carragher told Sky Sports: "I couldn't believe it. I knew we had kidded Chelsea. Those last 12 months, he was a shadow of his former self."
PSG 'keen on Man Utd full back Dalot'
The young Portuguese defender could be set for a switch to France, according to reports in his home country,
Portuguese newspaper O Jogo have reported that Manchester United are willing to accept between €35m and €40m for Diogo Dalot and that PSG are keen on a move.
Dalot, signed under previous United manager Jose Mourinho, has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is second choice at right back behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
O Jogo report PSG are looking at options in that position with Thomas Meunier's contract set to expire this summer.
Mkhitaryan 'willing to take pay cut to leave Arsenal'
The attacking midfielder reportedly wants to stay at Roma, where he has spent this season on loan.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ready to accept a decrease in his salary to force through a move away from Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail.
The 31-year-old Armenian has scored six goals in 20 appearances on loan at Roma in 2019-20 and would like to stay at the Serie A club on a permanent basis.
With his Gunners contract set to expire in 2021 they could cash in, and Mkhitaryan is said to be willing to accept reduced wages in order for the move to happen.
Arsenal 'very likely' to sign Mari
Arsenal are set to complete a permanent move for defender Pablo Mari, according to the Athletic.
The 26-year-old joined Mikel Arteta's side on an initial season-long loan deal from Flamengo with no obligation to purchase at the end of the temporary agreement.
But the Gunners boss will apparently activate a £10 million ($12m) purchase option to sign the Spaniard as he wants to secure a left-sided central defender for the 2020-21 campaign and beyond.
Barcelona ready €60m bid for Tonali
Catalans will also include two youth-team players
Barcelona are ready to join the race for Brescia talent Sandro Tonali and are preparing a €60 million (£52m/$65m) offer, according to Corrierre della Sera.
The Catalans will also include two youth-team players in an attempt to convince Brescia, with Paris Saint-Germain apparently willing to pay more for the teenager.
Inter, Juventus and AC Milan are also reportedly interested in signing Tonali, who has been tipped to be one of the stars of the future.
Messi would prefer Neymar over Lautaro
Argentine wants reunion with former team-mate
Lionel Messi would apparently prefer Barcelona to sign Neymar over Lautaro Martinez, Cadena Ser reports.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has apparently not expressed a desire to the Catalan club for them to bring in Lautaro, with it appearing that Neymar's signing is considered more of a necessity.
Lautaro, who is already a team-mate of Messi's at international level, is reportedly not bothered about the financial gains that a switch to Camp Nou would provide and is more interested in linking up with Barca's legendary captain.
Bernardeschi set to leave Juventus
Federico Bernardeschi's time at Juventus is coming to a close as the Serie A giants attempt to look for a buyer, Goal Italy can confirm.
Barcelona and AC Milan had been keen on signing Bernardeschi in the past, with Ivan Rakitic and Lucas Paqueta respectively offered as makeweights.
Juve failed to agree a deal with either club, however, and Atletico Madrid could now be a possibility for the Italian, with the Serie A champions keen to offload to raise funds.
Chelsea-linked Gabriel reveals Lampard admiration
Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed his admiration for Frank Lampard amid reports Chelsea are interested in signing the Lille defender.
The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season for Lille and speculation has claimed that Chelsea, along with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton, are keen on a £30 million ($37m) summer deal.
"He was a great player without a doubt," Gabriel told UOL when asked about the prospect of being coached by Lampard. "He is one of those players that I admired on the small screen."
Camavinga price set at €50m amid Real Madrid interest
Rennes have set Eduardo Camavinga's pricetag at €50m (£44m/$54m) amid alleged interest from Real Madrid, according to AS.
The 17-year-old France youth international is seen as one of Europe's top young talents and is reportedly attracting admiring glances from some of the world's biggest clubs.
And with Camavinga not possessing a release clause as part of his current deal at Ligue 1 side Rennes, they are now allegedly willing to sell for a €50m fee.
Dortmund confident Sancho will accept €10m new deal
Bundesliga club expect winger to stay put
Dortmund are convinced that Jadon Sancho will snub interest from the Premier League and agree to a new contract with the German club, Forbes reports.
The Bundesliga title hopefuls are reportedly readying a deal worth €10 million (£9m/€11m) per season - an amount that would make him the second highest earner at the club.
That offer, coupled with the likelihood that Dortmund will qualify for the Champions League again, could see Sancho snub the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea and stay put for another season.
Partey Arsenal negotiations denied
Thomas Partey is not in discussions with Arsenal over a possible move to Emirates Stadium, according to the Atletico Madrid midfielder's representatives.
The player's father, Jacob Partey, recently said his son was in talks with the Gunners, but JJ Sports, who represent the 26-year-old, have issued a denial and are quoted as telling Marca: "It's totally untrue."
Marseille to lose Lihadji to Lille
Marseille are set to lose exciting 18-year-old winger Isaac Lihadji to Lille on a three-year contract, l'Equipe reports.
Andre Villas-Boas is a huge fan of the youngster, who had previously been frozen out of training sessions with the first team by former coach Rudi Garcia.
AVB's arrival came too late, however, with Lihadji having already agreed a move to Lille during his ostracisation.
Nunez too expensive for Arsenal
Arsenal have decided to end their pursuit of Unai Nunez, AS reports, with the Athletic Bilbao centre-back allegedly too expensive.
Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his backline during the transfer window but sees the 23-year-old's £26 million (€30m/$32m) valuation as too high to fall in line with the club's financial plans.
PSG chasing Theo Hernandez
Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Theo Hernandez from AC Milan, Tuttosport reports.
The full-back, formerly of Real Madrid, has enjoyed a fantastic start to life at San Siro, impressing regularly since recovering from injury.
As such, PSG are ready to move for the Frenchman, preparing a €50 million (£44m/$54m) bid for a man they see as the successor to Layvin Kurzawa.
Inter join race for Pogba
Manchester, Turin, Manchester, Milan?
Inter have joined the race to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Tuttosport reports.
The France midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for some time, with Real Madrid and Juventus seemingly keen to get his signature.
Antonio Conte's Inter are now allegedly in the frame, however, with the Nerazzurri said to be prepared to use the money raised from selling Mauro Icardi to help fund the move.
Liverpool may delay player exits
A number of Liverpool players expected to leave Anfield at season's end may now be offered contract extensions, reports the Liverpool Echo.
Adam Lallana was one player that seemed destined to exit the club, but following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Reds might look to retain the bulk of their squad to avoid having to enter the transfer market.
PSG open to letting Mbappe leave for free
The French giants are refusing to cash in
Paris Saint-Germain would prefer to let Kylian Mbappe leave for free in 2022 rather than sell him to Real Madrid next season, according to AS.
Mbappe remains Los Blancos' number one target but the La Liga side are expected to delay a move for him as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
PSG for their part are determined not to sell the Frenchman, whose current contract expires in 2022.
Man Utd join race for Rennes defender
Manchester United have joined Newcastle in the race to sign Rennes left-back Faitout Maouassa, reports The Sun.
The 21-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to play in the Premier League and has impressed across 32 appearances for Rennes this season.
Newcastle reportedly had a £7 million bid turned down in January 2019.
'Allegri copy' Zidane should not take Juventus reins - Cassano
Antonio Cassano believes that Juventus should not look at Zinedine Zidane for a future coaching role as his style is too similar to that of predecessor Massimiliano Allegri.
Zidane is currently in his second spell on the bench at Real Madrid, having won three Champions League titles in as many years in an incredible start to life as a trainer.
He has found things harder going upon returning, however, leading the Merengue to a third-placed finish in La Liga in 2018-19 while going out of Europe at the last-16 stage.
O'Neill gives up £500k bonus with Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's Michael O'Neill will turn his back on a £500,000 bonus as he announced his resignation as manager, claims the Daily Mail.
O'Neill will now focus on his Stoke City duties, but would have been in line for the windfall had he taken the nation to the Euro finals.
Rooney refuses wage deferral proposal
Derby County captain Wayne Rooney has told his employers that the squad will not accept a wage deferral of up to 50 per cent, according to the Daily Mail.
Rooney is leading negotiations on behalf of the playing staff and will not budge from 25%, which will be returned once the Covid-19 crisis has passed.
Chelsea move for Lille pair
Osimhen and Gabriel both targets in west London
Chelsea are planning a double transfer swoop on Ligue 1 side Lille, according to Le10Sport.
The Blues have registered interest in 21-year-old striker Victor Osimhen, and are also considering an approach for Brazilian defender Gabriel.
Werner a 'serious alternative' to Lautaro at Barca
Barcelona are considering a move for Timo Werner as a "serious alternative" up front to Lautaro Martinez, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The RB Leipzig star has won a lot of fans with his performances in the Bundesliga, and he would command a much lower transfer fee than the giant sum Inter are insisting upon for their Argentine gem.
Aurier faces Tottenham axe
Serge Aurier's Tottenham career may be over, claims the Daily Mail.
The full-back has twice been caught breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations, leading Spurs to look for a more reliable presence in defence.
Bale, Modric & Marcelo set for Madrid axe
Up to 11 players could leave Bernabeu over summer
Gareth Bale heads a star-studded list of players who Real Madrid will try to sell over the summer, according to Sport.
Bale has long been linked with the exit at the Santiago Bernabeu; but the presence of club idols Luka Modric and Marcelo on the same for sale list comes as a surprise.
The pair are considered too old to lead the Merengue from 2020-21 onwards, while James Rodriguez, Mariano, Brahim Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are also expendable.