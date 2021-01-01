Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tuchel wants Dortmund star Haaland at Chelsea

Transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 2020
Sonderjyske eye move for American defender

2021-01-27T00:45:21Z

Sonderjyske are keen on a move for PSV left-back Chris Gloster, according to ESPN.

Gloster, a U.S. youth international, had been eyed by Newcastle but was unable to secure a UK work permit. 

The 20-year-old has been with PSV's reserve team for the past two seasons.

Tuchel wants Dortmund star Haaland at Chelsea

2021-01-26T23:58:15Z

The new Blues boss will be backed in the summer

New Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a summer move for Erling Haaland, reports the Daily Mail.

Tuchel views young players like Tammy Abraham as important members of his side, but the Blues will likely spend again next summer. 

The Borussia Dortmund striker is considered a top option to compete with Abraham and struggling new arrival Timo Werner.

PSG remain in talks over Alli loan move

2021-01-26T23:44:56Z

Paris Saint-Germain are continuing discussions with Tottenham over Dele Alli as the two sides hash out details over a loan deal, Goal can confirm.

Alli has been reported as a target for PSG for weeks, with the arrival of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino furthering links between the midfielder and the French giants.

Read the full story on Goal right here

Everton battle Parma for €10m Zirkzee

2021-01-26T23:30:47Z

Celtic nearing deal for Davies

2021-01-26T23:15:08Z

Celtic are close to reaching an agreement to sign Ben Davies from Preston, reports Sky Sports.

The centre-back has made 18 appearances in the Championship this season, and talks are progressing over a move to Scotland.

Preston are said to be looking for a fee of between £2 million and £2.5m for Davies.

Arzani moves to AGF

2021-01-26T23:00:21Z

Australian attacker Daniel Arzani has joined Danish club AGF on loan for the remainder of the season.

Arzani, who is contracted to Manchester City, was released early from his loan at Dutch side Utrecht to join the Danish outfit. 

The 22-year-old was unable to secure regular minutes with the Eredivisie side and will hope to find better fortunes with AGF.