Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool's Gomez fears season is over

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Joe Gomez Liverpool 2020
Getty

Barcelona fail to reach agreement with players over salary reduction

2020-11-12T01:00:09Z

Barcelona have failed to reach an agreement with players over a salary reduction after a lengthy negotiation ultimately ended without a resolution.

The Liga giants are seeking to reduce their wage bill amid a "serious financial problem" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barca say Covid-19 has caused a reduction in revenues of more than €300 million for the 2020-21 season, with the club requiring a salary adjustment of €191m.

Messi's father responds to PSG links

2020-11-11T23:55:53Z

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge has categorically denied that the Barcelona star is considering a move to Paris Saint-Germain next summer. 

The Argentine's future has been the hottest of topics around Camp Nou ever since he expressed his desire to leave in a now-infamous burofax sent to Barca in August. 

Player and club were ultimately reconciled, with Messi telling Goal in an exclusive interview that the only way he could have left in the summer of 2020 was if a team had met his prohibitive €700 million release clause. 

Lionel Messi, Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21
Getty

Depay: Who wouldn't like to play at Barca?

2020-11-11T23:35:12Z

Lyon and Netherlands striker Memphis Depay has admitted that it would be hard to pass up the opportunity to move to Barcelona. 

"Who wouldn't like to play there? They are one of the best teams in the world," Depay told reporters after drawing 1-1 with Spain on Wednesday. 

Liverpool's Gomez fears season is over

2020-11-11T23:25:41Z

Defender suffered a knee injury on England duty

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez fears that his 2020-21 season has been cut short by a knee injury, according to the Mirror

Gomez went down during England training and has returned to Liverpool for further examinations on the joint, but early indications suggest that he may have sustained serious damage.

Joe Gomez Liverpool 2020
Getty

Boca decline Fernandez purchase option

2020-11-11T23:15:27Z

Boca Juniors will not make use of midfielder Guillermo 'Pol' Fernandez's purchase clause from Cruz Azul. 

According to a statement released by the club on Wednesday, it was the player's own reluctance to stay at Boca that caused them to drop negotiations.